WEST COLUMBIA
Tuesday’s District 26-4A game featured two of the hottest teams in the district. Columbia, winners of eight straight, was looking to pull away for a title, while Brazosport wanted to play spoiler and get their chance at a district crown.
On Tuesday, the Ships prevailed.
Brazosport never looked back after a three-run second inning and held on against a late Roughneck comeback attempt for a 5-4 victory Tuesday night at Renfro Field.
The Ships’ win (6-3, 15-6) muddies the district standings with less than two weeks left in the season.
Columbia (8-2, 16-8) holds a slight lead over Bay City (7-2, 13-9-1) — the Blackcats had the night off — and Brazosport is now a game and a half back from the Roughnecks with three games remaining. The Exporters have turned the tide since starting district play with a 1-3 mark.
“I think our kids believe we can play with anyone regardless of how we came out of the gate in district play,” Brazosport coach Chris Nabors said. “Our sticks have really stepped up, along with our pitching and defense continuing to turn out strong performances.”
The win wasn’t without some late-game drama. Hayden Coker’s grand slam with one out in the bottom of the seventh erased a 5-0 deficit to within one, chasing Exporter starter Adrian Lopez. Kaiden Shoemake came on for the two-out save with the winning run at the plate.
“Shoemake wants the baseball when things are on the line either at the plate, at third base or on the mound,” Nabors said. “His leadership is one of the main reasons we have stayed the course and got on a little roll. We are so proud of the leader he is becoming both on and off the field.”
The Exporters threatened in the opening frame off Columbia starter Tate Thrasher and broke through in the second inning.
Dylan Contreras drew a leadoff walk, and courtesy runner Jose Diaz advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt by Lopez. Jayden Torres singled to put runners on the corners. After a strikeout, Nathan Cruz walked to load bases. Diaz scored the game’s run on a passed ball with Austin Haynes at the plate. Haynes got all of Thrasher’s 1-1 pitch and smacked it to left field to score Cruz and Torres for a 3-0 lead.
“They got the big hits when they needed it,” Columbia coach Earnest Pena said. “Hats off to the Brazosport players and coach Nabors. They're always a tough game, and they're well-coached.”
The Exporters tacked on a run in the top of the fourth inning, beginning with Victor Rosales reaching safely on an error — Columbia committed three errors on the night. The B’port freshman advanced to second on a sac bunt and scored on Shoemake’s RBI double to extend the lead to 4-0.
“We gave up too many freebies,” Pena said.
Thrasher finished the night with 4 1/3 innings pitched and allowed four runs, three earned, on seven hits. He struck out three and walked three. Brian Craig pitched the final 2 2/3 in relief.
Before having the lead, Lopez worked around a few threats by Columbia.
Coker opened the ’Necks time on offense with a walk, but Contreas caught him stealing second base with a perfect throw that led Cruz’s glove right into Coker for the out.
Thrasher led off the second inning with a double, and courtesy runner Logan Bailey advanced to third on a groundout. Blaise Bellard looked to have an RBI hit to right field, but Cruz leaped to snag the line drive for the second out. Grant Thrasher walked to put runners on the corners, but Lopez struck out Cole Gotcher.
“Lopez pitched well, and they played great defense behind him,” Pena said.
The B’port defense kept the ’Necks off the board while Brazosport built its lead.
The junior got Craig to ground into an inning-ending double play in the bottom of the third inning and induced another twin killing from Fred Kirschner to end the fourth.
“Our defense has continued to keep us in games all season long,” Nabors said. “Columbia puts a lot of pressure on you defensively, and I was proud of the way our boys stepped up to the challenge.
“It was nice to see us roll a couple of double plays to get us out of some early trouble. The energy and effort that Cruz plays with at second base has been a huge part of our solid play defensively.”
Brazosport added what proved to be a crucial fifth run in the top of the seventh inning when Torres’ sac fly plated Diaz for a 5-0 lead.
It’s hard to hold down a Columbia offense that averages 7.4 runs a game forever, however, as the home team had the winning run at the plate with one out in the bottom of the seventh.
Lopez got Bellard to pop out, but Grant Thrasher singled, and Lopez issued back-to-back free passes to load the bases for Coker.
In a hitter’s count, Coker unloaded Lopez’s 2-0 offering to right field for a grand slam, closing the game to 5-4. Lopez’s night was done. He threw 6 1/3 innings, scattered six hits, struck out seven and walked six.
Enter Shoemake.
The junior got a dropped third strike on Craig but walked Payton Johnson to set the stage with Tate Thrasher, with Roman Garza as a courtesy runner for Johnson. Thrasher, however, took Shoemake’s first pitch and popped it up to Cruz, who secured it for the final out.
Besides Coker’s blast, the ’Necks were missing that key base hit Tuesday night, stranding six runners.
“(We) left too many runners on base,” Pena said. “In recent games, we were doing a great job hitting with two outs and getting those timely hits. Tonight, that wasn't the case. It's baseball, and baseball is humbling. This is a learning experience for us. We'll move forward.”
Coker finished 1-for-3 with four RBIs, and Major Marshall batted 2-for-2 for the Roughnecks.
Haynes went 2-for-4 with two runs batted in, Shoemake batted 2-for-2 with an RBI and two walks and Lopez went 3-for-4.
The Roughnecks travel Friday to Stafford, and Brazosport hosts Sweeny on Friday.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.