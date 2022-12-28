FREEPORT — The Brazosport Exporters finished third in Pool C after dropping two games on the first day of the 49th annual Brazosport ISD Holiday Classic.

The Exporters lost to Pool C winner Fort Bend Kempner, 53-34, and dropped the nightcap to Alvin, 58-43.

Against Kempner, Khelyn Mitchell led the Exporters with 16 points, followed by Savion Lewis with seven points.

The Exporters were outscored 23-8 in the first quarter but allowed only five points in the second quarter to trail 28-17 at halftime. Kempner outscored Brazosport 25-17 in the second half.

In the loss to Alvin, Lewis finished with 17 points, followed by Mitchell with 12 and Michael Payne with eight.

The Exporters had another slow first-quarter start, trailing 22-6 and 33-15 by halftime.

Brazosport will play Fort Bend Willowridge at 10:30 a.m. at Brazosport High School’s second gym.

