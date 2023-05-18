A Brazoria Little League team has created some history, and the 13- to 16-year-old squad looks to end that historic season on a high note.
The White Sox senior division is the first team from Brazoria to play in the interleague championship. The championship game is at 6:30 p.m. today at the Danbury High School baseball field at the Danbury Baseball/Softball Complex.
The White Sox play the Angleton Athletics.
“When I drafted this team, I knew this team was gonna be special,” White Sox manager Moe Hardin said. “You can’t go wrong with selfless young men and awesome coaches. Each player plays for each other and not for themselves.”
The White Sox are 9-2-1 on the season, with one of those losses coming April 28 against Angleton, 5-2. The teams enter today’s game 1-1 against each other. The White Sox beat the Athletics, 7-2, in a March 30 matchup.
Hardin felt the season’s turning point was when the White Sox suffered back-to-back losses then trailed the Bearkats 6-1 in the fourth inning. The team rallied to finish with a 7-7 score.
“I told them, boys, ‘Hey, enough, is enough. Let’s turn it around right here, right now.’ And they have done just that,” Hardin said. “We scored five more runs after being down and out and tied the game. After that, the team came together and played stronger than ever.”
The White Sox have won three straight entering today’s game, outscoring their opponents 29-0.
The team consists of Drake Authenrieth, Judge Kelly, Chris Reese, Colby Hardin, Corey Blackstock, Lucus Servin, Caleb Cordero, Caleb Howell, Jaxson Martin, Michael Bryant, Regan Henry, Alan Malagon, Jacob Ansley and Jace McDonald. Hardin is assisted by Josh Autenrieth, Nathan Kelly and Michael Bryant.
In the path of the White Sox winning a championship are the division-leading 9-1 Athletics, coached by Jose Rodriguez.
After losing to the White Sox, the Athletics won eight straight.
The team consists of Xavier Johnson, May Cantu, Ryan Escamilla, Javi Guzman, Joshua Celedon, Jaydn Krom, Jayden Rodriguez, Alfonso Jimenez, Brian Guiterrez, Jaden Jasso, Diego Lerma, Rodger Barrera and Mikel Monroe.
