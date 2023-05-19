The Columbia Roughnecks are fresh off their first district title in 2023 in nearly a decade, and by the looks of it, the ’Necks could be set with plenty of talent for a while.
The Brazoria White Sox senior division Little League team won their second interleague championship in three seasons Thursday by beating the Angleton Athletics, 6-3, at the Danbury Baseball/Softball Complex in Danbury.
It was at one point thought it had been years since a Brazoria team made it to the championship game, but come to find out, the West of the Brazos Little League organization is creating a miniature destiny. A Brazoria senior division team won the interleague and division titles in 2021.
“I couldn’t be prouder of this group of young men and the coaches,” White Sox coach Moe Lee Hardin said.
The team consists of Drake Autenrieth, Judge Kelly, Chris Reese, Colby Hardin, Corey Blackstock, Lucus Servin, Caleb Cordero, Caleb Howell, Jaxson Martin, Michael Bryant, Regan Henry, Alan Malagon, Jacob Ansley and Jace McDonald. Hardin is assisted by Josh Autenrieth, Nathan Kelly and Michael Bryant.
The White Sox (10-2-1) entered Thursday’s championship game against Angleton (9-2). One of Brazoria’s losses came April 28 against Angleton, 5-2. The White Sox beat the Athletics, 7-2, in a March 30 matchup.
The White Sox raced out to a 3-0 lead in the first inning of the championship game.
Leadoff hitter Chris Reese walked, stole second two at-bats later and advanced to third base on a passed ball. Drake Autenrieth came through with two outs with an RBI single for the game’s first run.
Lucus Servin kept the frame going with a single, moving Autenrieth to third. Autenrieth made it a 2-0 game when he scored on a passed ball, allowing Servin to get into scoring position. Colby Hardin’s single to shortstop scored Servin for Brazoria’s 3-0 lead.
“I told the boys, ‘Let’s start fast,’ and they did just that,” Hardin said. “Each one played for the other. No one got down. We were hitting the ball everywhere in my lineup, but give the other team credit; they were catching them. I kept telling them, ‘Hey, we’re fine. Keep hitting like this, and by the end of the game, some of those hits won’t be outs.’ And that’s exactly what happened.”
Angleton began to chip away at Brazoria’s lead when Brian Guiterrez scored on a passed ball to close the deficit to 3-1. After Athletics pitcher Javi Guzman worked around a two-out walk to retire the Brazoria side, Angleton tied the game in the bottom of the second. May Cantu drew a leadoff walk, and Diego Lerma doubled to put two runners in scoring position. Guzman’s groundout to second scored Cantu to make it a 3-2 game.
Following a walk to Joshua Celedon, Jadyn Krom’s groundout to first scored Lerma to tie the game. Brazoria pitcher Judge Kelly got out of the inning without further damage with a strikeout.
Neither team scored for the next two innings, despite each having runners on the basepaths, including Angleton loading the bases with two outs. However, Autenrieth struck out Celedon to end the threat, and that at-bat gave the White Sox the momentum they needed.
Following two quick outs, Caleb Cordero singled, and back-to-back walks to Caleb Howell and Jaxson Martin loaded the bases against Cantu, who relieved Guzman.
“They were forced to change pitchers because the pitcher pitched out,” Hardin said.
Regan Henry singled home courtesy runner Corey Blackstock for the go-ahead run, and Jacob Ansley put the game away with a two-run single to center field that scored Martin and Howell.
“That pretty much put the nail in the coffin,” Hardin said. “We know it was do or die. We were in the middle of our lineup. … But I was a little nervous when we had two outs and at the bottom of our lineup. Those players have worked hard in practice, and finally, all that hard work paid off. We had a heck of a two-out rally. That tells you how clutch this team is.”
Autenrieth sealed the deal at the bottom of the fifth.
After giving up back-to-back one-out walks, Autenrieth struck out the next two batters to end the game. Autenrieth earned the win in two scoreless innings. He struck out six and walked four. Kelly was Brazoria’s starter, lasting three innings.
Guzman went four innings for the Athletics. He surrendered four runs, three earned, on five hits. He struck out three and walked five.
Ansley batted 2-for-2 and drove in two runs. Autenrieth, Howell and Henry each drove in one run.
The Athletics were limited to two hits, one each by Lerma and Jayden Rodriguez.
“That game was everything a championship game should’ve been,” Hardin said. “Like I keep telling our young men, ‘Just got to roll with the punches and keep battling,’ And they did just that. No one got down on themselves. We just kept fighting.
“It was an exciting game. The pitching was incredible for both sides — nothing was given. We had a packed house from both teams. It was a great atmosphere for both teams.”
Joe Rodriguez coached the Athletics. The team consisted of Xavier Johnson, Cantu, Ryan Escamilla, Guzman, Celedon, Krom, Rodriguez, Alfonso Jimenez, Guiterrez, Jaden Jasso, Lerma, Rodger Barrera and Mikel Monroe.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.