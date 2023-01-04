Danbury’s Kenzee Nicholson (21) looks to take a short jump shot against Brazos’ Cheyenne Michalsky (33) during the first half of Tuesday’s District 24-3A girls basketball contest at Danbury High School.
DANBURY — After Danbury’s Brynlee Auer knocked down a game-tying 3-pointer at the 6:37 mark of the second quarter, Brazos took over.
The Lady Cougars outscored the home team 27-5 through the next 14:37 thanks to their zone defense in a 51-39 victory Tuesday over the Lady Panthers in a District 24-3A girls basketball game at Danbury High School.
A 3-pointer by Savana Henken pulled Danbury within 12-11 entering the second quarter. A bucket by Brazos’ Haiven Harris extended the Lady Cougars’ lead to 14-11 before Auer’s trey with 6:37 left in the first half knotted the game at 14.
Brazos’ zone defense, however, forced Danbury to continue shooting those perimeter shots and they stopped falling for the Lady Panthers.
The Lady Cougars took advantage.
Jasel Alaniz’s jumper, a runner by Harris and a putback by Rylea Roecker concluded a 6-0 run for a 20-14 lead for the Lady Cougars with 4:20 remaining in the first half. A 3-pointer by Alaniz pushed the lead to 23-16. A bucket by Henken with 11.6 seconds left made it a 23-18 game as Danbury hung close despite going 2-of-12 from the floor after Auer’s 3-pointer.
Brazos continued its momentum with a 12-1 run to open the second half.
Miley Mayo connected on a runner 32 seconds into the third quarter. Three possessions later, Harris recorded a bucket and Alaniz’s runner was good for a 29-19 lead with 5:06 to go.
Harris connected on an and-one and again in the next possession with a shot from downtown to conclude the run for a 35-19 lead.
Brazos’ defense forced Danbury to settle for 11 jump shots or 3-point attempts — and none fell. The Lady Panthers team went 0-of-18 from the floor in the third quarter while Brazos outscored the home team 18-1 for a 51-19 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
However, Danbury caught fire in the final period, beginning with a free throw by Sadie Meeks.
Auer hit from downtown in back-to-back possessions, and Meeks tickled the laces with her jumper as part of a 9-0 run to pull within 41-28 with 5:51 left in regulation. Henken’s offensive board and bucket closed the game to its closest margin, 42-30, with 4:40 left.
The Lady Cougars held off Danbury by going 5-of-9 at the charity stripe.
Auer finished with 10 points, including three 3-pointers, and Henken contributed 12 points. Meeks finished with 12 points, eight in the first half.
Brazos’ Harris led all scorers with 22 points.
The Lady Panthers (0-2, 3-16) will travel Friday to Hempstead.
