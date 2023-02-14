FREEPORT
An exhausted Brazosport coach Travis Pittman grabbed a water and sat on a chair in the hallway outside the E.E. “Flash” Gymnasium after Tuesday’s crucial District 26-4A showdown with La Marque.
His Exporters lost, 64-59, but so did Bay City, creating a three-way tie for fourth place with Columbia. Pittman will have to recoup fast because a playoff berth is still up for grabs in the middle of February.
“We didn’t have the start that we wanted. There’s a couple of games early in the season we felt were winnable games,” he said. “The message all year was to continue one game at a time. If we take care of the winnable games, at the end of it, we will be in a spot like this.
“We had two winnable games against Bay City and La Marque that a play here or a play there goes the other way, we are in. If we could erase the first quarter tonight, we are in.”
Bay City, Brazosport and Columbia each ended the regular season with a 4-8 record in district play. Each team will draw cards to determine who faces who in a play-in game, most likely to take place Friday.
The teams that draw cards A and B tonight will play each other, and the team who draws card C will play the winner, possibly Saturday, for the right to go to the playoffs.
Whoever gets the No. 4 seed has a date with top-seeded El Campo on Monday or next possibly Tuesday.
A Brazosport win and a Bay City loss could have given the Exporters the No. 4 spot, but a tough first half put the Ships behind the 8-ball most of the night.
La Marque raced out to a 16-5 lead after the opening quarter thanks to 6-of-10 shooting from the floor and four 3-pointers, while the Ships started the game 0-of-7. The Cougars also outrebounded the Exporters 8-2 in the stanza.
“We charted five offensive rebounds for them in the first quarter, and it seemed like a lot because, on their misses, they got a rebound,” Pittman said. “They just shot the ball well in the first half and the first quarter.”
A 3-pointer by La Marque’s Talbert Jones with 3:25 left in the first half gave the Cougars their largest lead of the night, 27-14. The Cougars shot 14-of-24 from the floor in the first half and 8-of-15 from beyond the arc, while the Ships had a 7-of-27 mark from the floor.
“We came out in our 2-3, and they did a good job of skipping the ball and hitting the open guys when we couldn’t rotate quick enough. That’s how they got those open 3s,” Pittman said. “We had to change that and go predominately man, and we did a better job.”
That allowed Brazosport to come back in the game after trailing 38-28 at the half.
The Exporters went on a 7-0 run through the first 3:52 of the third quarter, beginning with a bucket by Savion Lewis that rolled around the rim before going in. Lewis hit a free throw, and a pass from Michael Edwards to Lewis ended in another bucket to close the gap to 38-33. Lewis finished the run with a drive in the lane as the Exporters shot 3-of-6 during a six-possession stretch.
La Marque regained its footing and pushed the lead back to nine, but Toric Goins’ 3-pointer pulled the Ships back to six, 44-38. After a foul shot by Xavier Clayton, Goins responded with another triple to close within 45-41 with 1:29 remaining.
“I felt like we leaned heavily tonight on Savion attacking the basket, and he did a good job of when they collapsed on him, of kicking out and finding Toric,” Pittman said. “Toric shot the ball well. A couple more could have gone in, but they did a good job tonight, and I’m proud of those guys.
“Especially with how the game started for Toric on defense. They had three possessions, and he had three blocks. I am proud of the way he stepped up. We just need more guys to step up at the crucial parts of the game instead of leaning on two guys to take us home.”
Lewis led the Ships with 27 points, followed by Goins with 14.
La Marque went up 10 most of the fourth quarter before buckets by Lewis and Goins pulled the Ships to 63-57 with 27.2 seconds left. After a foul shot by the Cougars, Edwards drew the game to within five, but the Ships could not get a shot to fall after that.
Pittman believes if his team sticks with and executes the game plan they had against Columbia — if the Exporters face Columbia in a play-in game — the Ships have what it takes to win. Taking care of the ball was an emphasis after losing to Bay City. The Ships were in a two-point game last week against the Blackcats, but turnovers hurt them down the stretch.
Pittman won’t know who his team will face until tonight, but his message to clinching a playoff berth was clear.
“Take care of the ball and go with the game plan and we’ll be all right,” Pittman said.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.