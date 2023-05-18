FREEPORT — After enjoying one of the program’s better seasons in recent history, the Brazosport Exporters celebrated a personal milestone of one of their own.
Senior Austin Haynes signed with Arlington Baptist University on Wednesday in front of friends, coaches and family to continue his baseball career.
The two-way player has shown steady progress throughout his high school career, especially as a pitcher, and he is looking to develop more at the collegiate level.
“He’s been on the mound and played as an outfielder, so he does a little bit of everything,” Brazosport coach Chris Nabors said. “Not only that, but he is a leader on and off the field. He has represented our program the way we want everyone to represent our program.”
Haynes instantly connected with the staff and players when he visited the Arlington-based school. Proximity also played a role in his decision. Other schools he looked into were from out of state, but Haynes wanted to stay closer to home, he said.
Haynes wasn’t sure if he wanted to play two-way, and he will enter the school as a pitcher, he said.
“Here, I played two-way, but in college, I feel like I have better strengths as a pitcher, and that’s what I’ve been working on, especially after the high school season ended,” he said. “As a pitcher, you use mostly your legs, so I’ve been in the weight room, working on my legs, shoulder workouts. If two-way doesn’t work out, and there are better hitters over there, I know for sure I can beat somebody out as a pitcher.”
In the regular season of his senior year, Haynes led the Ships offensively with a .359 average. He hit eight doubles and three triples, scored 29 times and recorded 18 RBIs. His slugging percentage is .538, and his on-base plus slugging is .997. His 11 stolen bases also led the team.
Haynes was 5-5 in nine starts with a 1.90 ERA over 55 innings. Adding a changeup to his repertoire made a difference for the four-year letterman this season.
“In the past two years, I have been stuck at 79 mph, which is all right, but when you are that low in velocity, you need to execute pitches, and the changeup is what has been a killer,” Haynes said. “I threw it yesterday in the bullpen, and it is doing the exact same thing, and that is definitely going to help me at the next level.”
The Blue Sox Patriots were 19-4 overall and 16-2 in the Great American-South Conference, finishing atop the standings. Arlington Baptist was 10th-ranked in the nation May 11 in the National Club Baseball Association top-20 poll.
The team was a win shy of advancing to the Division II World Series. The program has nine regional appearances, one World Series appearance and four conference championships.
The Blue Sox Patriots are coached by Brad Bass, who completed his second year with the team after spending 26 years at Wayland Baptist University. Bass holds a winning record at every program he has helmed, and last season ranked ninth among active NAIA coaches in wins and 23rd all-time, according to the school’s website. He has coached 15 All-Americans and three Major League Baseball draft picks.
The program has two teams, the Red Sox and the Blue Sox Patriots. Haynes described the Red Sox as similar to a program’s junior varsity team, and the Blue Sox are the varsity squad. Haynes was unsure which team he’ll start on with the assistant coach who recruited him leaving, he said.
Haynes helped lead an Exporters team that finished 18-8 overall and second in the District 26-4A standings. It was the first time the team finished better than a No. 4 seed since 2019.
Haynes was a two-time first-team all-district selection and made second-team honors his sophomore season.
“All the excitement, playing with your friends, I am going to miss that,” Haynes said. “There is a lot I am going to take away from playing here.”
Haynes will study business and sports management.
