Play begins today for the 49th annual Brazosport ISD Holiday Classic at Brazoswood and Brazosport high schools. Twelve teams make up the boys bracket, and 16 squads will compete on the girls side.
The tournament begins with the boys at 9 a.m., followed by the girls at 10:30 a.m. and afternoon games will follow. Play will resume at 9 a.m. Wednesday championship games for the girls at 6 p.m. and the boys at 7:30 p.m. in Brazosport’s EE “Flash” Walker Gymnasium.
The boys bracket includes Brazoswood, Brazosport, Angleton, Columbia, New Braunfels, Tomball, Wharton, Alvin, Fort Bend Kempner, Pearland, Texas City and Willowridge.
The girls brackets consist of Brazoswood, Brazosport, Angleton, Iowa Colony, Victoria West, Willowridge, Terry, Randle, Baytown Sterling, Galena Park, Van Vleck, Corpus Christi Ray, Sam Rayburn, Channelview, Clear Lake and Aldine.
The tournament is a fundraiser for the basketball programs. Employee, athletic and senior passes will not be honored, and no cash will be accepted.
Wristbands may be purchased as a day pass. Adults are $10, and students are $7 at the door.
BOYS
ANGLETON
The Wildcats will open play at 9 a.m. against Columbia in Gym 2 at Brazoswood High School. The teams played each other in a Nov. 28 game that the Wildcats took, 74-49.
Angleton (13-6) is coming off a 65-61 win over Foster on Dec. 16 and has won two of three after suffering through a three-game skid.
Sophomore Braydon Campbell is the Wildcats leading scorer at 13 points per game, followed by Myalek Woods at 12.6 and Majestic Ford at 11.9. Woods has been efficient since arriving on the team from football, shooting a healthy 56 percent from the floor, followed by Ford at 52 percent.
BRAZOSWOOD
The Bucs (5-14) will open play at 6 p.m. today against Columbia (6-10) at Brazoswood’s Performance Gym. The Bucs are coming off an 88-30 loss to District 24-6A foe Clear Springs last week but have won two of their last three games.
“We’ll be able to get some games in this week and get our feet back under us before we play Dickinson on Jan. 3,” Brazoswood coach Michael Tummins said.
Senior Colton Naquin leads the Bucs with 12.5 points per game, followed by Derek DeLong at 10.4 and Cameron Rodriguez at 6.3. Naquin is also the Bucs’ top rebounder at 7.1 boards per contest.
Tummins will also be looking for his slew of sophomores to pick up valuable minutes in the tournament, led by Caleb Jefferson, averaging 2.3 assists and a team-best 2.3 steals per game.
BRAZOSPORT
The Holiday Classic will be a good tune-up for the Exporters (1-9), who will open District 26-4A play against Stafford on Jan. 3.
Brazosport opens Pool C play against Kempner at 1:30 p.m. today in the EE “Flash” Walker Gymnasium.
The Exporters are coming off a 35-33 defeat last Tuesday against Kingwood Park.
COLUMBIA
Wrapping up Pool A play are the Roughnecks (6-10), who have dropped two straight after beating Sweeny on Dec. 16 in the District 26-4A opener. After opening against Angleton, the Roughnecks will end play at 6 p.m. today against Brazoswood.
Hamza Johnson is Columbia’s leading scorer, averaging 13.1 points per game, followed by Trevon Lewis at 8.5 and Tate Thrasher at six. Cameron Page and Blake Osteen lead the team in rebounds at 5.7.
GIRLS
ANGLETON
The Ladycats (6-9) open play against Willowridge at 10:30 a.m. in Gym 2 at Brazoswood High School. Angleton enters the classic on a three-game losing skid.
The winner of Angleton and Willowridge will play the winner between Terry and Iowa Colony at 4:50 p.m. inside the Performance Gym.
BRAZOSWOOD
The Lady Bucs (3-11) will get a break from District 24-6A play, opening the tournament against Victoria West at 10:30 a.m. inside the Performance Gym.
After opening the season at 3-5, the Lady Bucs have lost six straight, including three in district play.
The winner of Brazoswood and Victoria West will play the winner between Randle and Baytown Sterling at 3 p.m. in the main gym.
BRAZOSPORT
The Lady Exporters (1-12) earned their first win Dec. 13 and will be looking to build on that pre-Christmas win in the tournament. Brazosport hosts Galena Park (9-10) at 10:30 a.m. at the EE “Flash” Walker Gymnasium.
The Lady Exporters are coming off a 62-43 loss against Klein on Dec. 20, a game that saw Deja El-Amin lead the team with 20 points. The sophomore leads Brazosport with 15 points per game and 11.4 rebounds. Freshman Amaya Waddy is second on the team in scoring at 9.8, and Diamond Lewis is second in rebounds at 7.8.
After a 1-8 start to the season, the Lady Yellowjackets have won eight of 10, including a 50-21 victory Dec. 20 over Houston Northside.
Sophomore Rebecca Torres is the team’s leading scorer at 8.2, followed by freshman Savannah Roberts at 6.3 and senior Miracle Rue at 5.5. Torres is a 36 percent shooter from the floor. Judith Torres is the team leader in rebounds at seven boards a game.
The Lady Yellowjackets are good at stealing the ball, led by Roberts’ clip of four steals per game. Rebecca Torres averages 3.7 steals, and Rue takes the ball away three times a game.
The winner of Brazosport and Galena Park will play the winner between Clear Lake and Aldine at 3 p.m. at Brazosport High School.
IOWA COLONY
After winning their inaugural District 26-4A game Dec. 9 against Columbia, the Lady Pioneers (3-12) have lost three straight by six points or fewer.
Iowa Colony will look to rebound today when they open play at noon against Terry (3-11) in Gym 2 at Brazoswood High School. The Lady Pioneers are coming off a 65-64 overtime loss to Fort Bend Dulles on Dec. 20. Of the 12 losses for Iowa Colony, five have come within six points.
The Lady Rangers are also riding a three-game losing skid, including a 108-22 defeat to Fulshear on Dec. 20.
