In Tuesday’s District 26-4A softball opener, Brazosport’s Amara Martinez could be heard yelling in the Lady Ships’ dugout “no one better” to pitcher Breanna Brege, a sign of encouragement for her teammate.
She wasn’t wrong.
Brege worked out of several jams throughout the night and relied on her defense to make stellar plays down the stretch to preserve an 8-0 victory over Bay City at Perryman Field.
Brege pitched a complete-game four-hitter and struck out five Ladycats in the win. She worked around four leadoff runners and got out of a bases-loaded situation in the fourth inning that catalyzed the Lady Ships on offense.
“She has been working hard,” Brazosport coach Voncia Ducre said, “and she got behind a little bit, but hey, we have been working on the defense one step at a time.”
Brege gave up a leadoff single to Kaelyn Kopecky, who eventually stole second base to get into scoring position, but Brege retired the next three batters to end the threat.
Brege opened the second inning by hitting Miley Salazar, who also advanced into scoring position on a groundout, but Brege retired the next two batters to end the frame.
Kopecky drew a one-out walk in the third inning and advanced to third base with two outs but was left stranded there when Brege fielded Andrea Ramirez’s ground ball for the final out.
Brege’s greatest triumph over adversity was in the fourth inning.
Rachel Castillo hit a leadoff single, but Brege erased the next two batters before walking the bases loaded. Brege wriggled out of the jam when she got Danielle Maldonado to strike out swinging.
“I thought for the first half of the game we fought hard, and for the first couple innings, we fought harder this game than what we have in the last couple games, so that was progress,” Bay City coach Rilea Sanders said.
The B’port defense stepped up the rest of the way, including turning a 6-4-3 double play in the fifth inning that erased Kopecky’s leadoff single. In the sixth, Lily Castillo made a diving catch in center field for the first out. Two plays later, Castillo dropped a routine fly ball, but Jazelyn People caught the ball before it hit the ground and eventually doubled up Rachel Castillo at third base when she failed to tag up to end the inning.
“On defense, we just have to settle down and play our game, and we’ll be OK,” Ducre said. “Sometimes, we get ahead of ourselves but work our way out of it. It feels good to be on this side.”
Salazar kept Brazosport’s bats at bay through the first three innings, trailing by just 3-0, but a five-run fourth took the wind out of the Ladcats’ sails.
“Brazosport has some good hitters, and they have some strong bats, so I knew it was going to work our outfield a lot,” Sanders said. “And that is the point we are trying to get across: we need to hunker down and work harder on routine balls.”
The culprit was five errors on Bay City’s defense responsible for all the Lady Ships’ runs.
After being retired in order in the opening frame, People reached on a one-out single, and Aleigha Madrigal reached safely when Sierra Fernandez could not field a pop-up cleanly. Lily Castillo’s fly ball was mishandled by Karlei Moore, allowing People and Madrigal to score the game’s first runs.
Aubrey Martinez singled to lead off the third inning, stole second base and scored on an error at second two at-bats later to make it a 3-0 game.
“I think we executed very well, so we put a little pressure on them,” Ducre said. “Those mistakes went in our favor, and we just kept going.”
The Lady Ships batted around in the fourth, beginning with Miyah Lopez’s leadoff triple off the centerfield wall. She scored in the next at-bat when Moore dropped another fly ball hit by Madrigal for a 4-0 lead.
The hits kept coming.
Brege singled, Amara Martinez reached on a fielder’s choice that retired Madrigal at third base, and Aubrey Martinez reached on an error to load the bases. Dohle cleared them with a three-run triple to right-center field, pushing B’port’s lead to 7-0. Lizet Jimenez’s double scored Dohle for the final run.
“We slump in the middle of games right now. We are very young, and we have a young and inexperienced mentality,” Sanders said. “So we have a hard time staying focused on the middle of the game part.”
Dohle batted 1-for-4 but drove in three runs to lead the Lady Ships, and Kopecky finished 2-for-3 with a stolen base and a walk.
Bay City will host Stafford on Friday, and Brazosport will travel to La Marque.
