Bing Crosby sang about how to say “Merry Christmas” in Hawaiian, but Jaden Perry learned how to say it firsthand.
The Brazosport High School senior spent about a week, from Dec. 16 to 21, in Hawaii after being invited to the Hawaii Tiki Bowl.
Perry experienced life away from home, met new friends along the way and received his first college offer to continue his football career.
“It was a good experience because not many people get that before they go to college,” Perry said. “Once you get used to playing with different people, it is a cool experience. The whole trip gave me a good insight into how to talk to people you don’t know, and it was a good experience on how to go about life when it came to meeting new people and being in a different environment.”
The venture to Hawaii began when Perry received a message from William Penn University coach Todd Hafner on March 30, inviting him to the Hawaii Tiki Bowl. While the price to attend the weeklong festivities is about $3,000, Perry and his family raised funds through GoFundMe and bake sales to help cover the expenses.
“At first, I wasn’t nervous, but as it got closer to me leaving them, it felt like, ‘OK, you are going to be on your own,’” Perry said. “But I tried to make the best out of it and cope with it because that is what it is going to be like when I become a college football player.”
During his time in Honolulu, Perry toured the city, witnessed the island’s white sandy beaches and learned about the area’s history. Perry arrived on the island Dec. 16 and did sightseeing the next day, which included a team photo overlooking the Pacific Ocean at Sandy Beach.
“It looked and smelled different,” Perry said. “It smelled tropical. I don’t know how to explain it.”
Practice took place Dec. 18, and Perry played in two games Dec. 20 as a member of Team 3 or Team Hanohano, which means magnificent in Hawaiian. Three teams competed in the games.
Perry played defensive end in the first game before moving inside in the second. One of his coaches, Zach Gadbury, liked having Perry play inside, and midway through the third game, Perry was offered a scholarship to St. Ambrose University.
Gadbury, the Bees’ offensive line coach, is in his second year coaching the Hawaii Tiki Bowl, and quarterback and wide receiver coach DeQuinn Watford coached Team Ikaika. Bees head football coach Vince Fillipp also helped in the Hawaii Tiki Bowl, so Perry got plenty of exposure from the Iowa-based school.
“It was an on-the-spot offer, which was really cool because, by the time I went back into the game, I had gotten an offer,” Perry said.
The Bees are a National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics member, and the Iowa-based school competes in the Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference.
Since the trip to Hawaii, Perry has stayed in contact with the coaches at St. Ambrose and is looking to set up a visit within the next month or two, he said.
“It’s a nice, big private school,” Perry said.
Aside from being offered, Perry also made friends, including defensive end Kaden Jones from Oklahoma, who is attending Navy, Perry said.
“He played with me on the other side of the line, and we clicked,” Perry said.
Another player Perry befriended was Demontre Kingdom, a linebacker and defensive end from Mississippi, and offensive lineman Ahmaad Lewis from Louisiana was a player on Team Ikaika that Perry played against.
While St. Ambrose is the primary college he is looking at, Perry has talked to other colleges since his Hawaii trip, including another school in Iowa.
Playing college football has been Perry’s dream since he began playing flag football at the age of 5, he said.
Perry turned in the best season of his high school career this year for the Exporters.
He finished with second-team District 12-4A, D-I honors after posting career highs with 66 tackles, 32 solo, four sacks, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries in his senior season.
Perry ended his career as a two-year starter for the Ships with 99 tackles, 51 solo, four sacks, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries in 23 career games.
