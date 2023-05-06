FREEPORT
Unfortunate errors led to El Campo runs, hard-hit balls turned into recorded outs for Brazosport and even an Exporter fell halfway down the first base line as he tried to beat out a ground ball.
Brazosport encountered hard luck throughout its Class 4A-Region 4 bidistrict series with El Campo. Friday night was a microcosm of what the Ships were up against, falling to the Ricebirds, 5-0, in Game 2 of the opening playoff series and ending the Ships’ electric season.
Nevertheless, Brazosport turned in one of its best years in recent memory.
The No. 2 seed in District 26-4A play ended the regular season by winning eight games in a row, including taking down eventual district champion Columbia. It was the first time an Exporters team entered the playoffs better than the No. 4 seed since 2019. Brazosport is also building consistency as the Ships made the playoffs for a fifth consecutive season, excluding 2020, and third under Exporters coach Chris Nabors.
The Ricebirds (22-8) advance to the area round to take on the winner between Boerne and Cuero. Game 2 of that best-of-three series is today.
The Exporters, who lost Game 1 on Thursday, 7-0, ended their season at 18-8.
“We had an unbelievable season,” the coach said. “We came into the season, not with a ton of experience, we had guys grow as the season progressed and I’m just super proud of how these guys battled and gave everything they had all season long.”
The Ricebirds got on the board in the top of the third inning when leadoff hitter Brock Rod hit a liner to center field to score Cole Dewey, who reached on an error to lead off the frame.
In the meantime, not much was going for Brazosport’s bats against El Campo starter Lane Schulz.
Nathan Cruz was hit by a pitch with one out in the bottom of the third. Austin Haynes was retired on a loud out to center field for the second out in the inning, and Cruz was caught stealing second base to end the frame.
Brazosport was retired in order in the fourth and had its running game stymied again in the fifth to end the inning. Adrian Lopez walked to open the fifth. After Jayden Torres and Trent Matthews struck out, Lopez was caught stealing second.
“They were able to take us out of a lot of things we like to do offensively, and that’s a credit to the guys they put on the mound,” Nabors said. “Our kids still showed a lot of fight, and they had a lot of good at-bats; we just hit a lot of balls right to people.”
El Campo put up an insurmountable lead in the top of the sixth with a four-run frame off the lefty Lopez.
Rod reached on an infield hit to open the inning. Lopez struck out Kyle Barosh, but Dean Poenitzsch drove Rod home with an RBI double off the base of the wall. Oliver Miles followed with a bunt single, and Bryce Rasmussen cashed both runners in with a two-run double to right field, extending the Ricebird lead to 4-0.
James Dorotik followed with an RBI single to plate Rasmussen.
Lopez’s evening was over after that. The junior went 5 1/3 innings, allowed five runs, four earned, on six hits and stuck out five. Kaiden Shoemake struck out the next two batters in relief.
Despite the larger deficit, the Exporters continued to fight off Barosh in relief in the bottom of the sixth.
After a Victor Rosales groundout, Cruz and Haynes each worked one-out walks and advanced in scoring position on Shoemake’s putout at first base. However, Barosh stuck out Ty Brege to end the threat.
“We just couldn’t get the big hit this weekend,” Nabors said. “Sometimes, it’s a weird game and balls go right to people. They just played better than we did this week.”
Despite recording two hits in the game, Nabors felt confident his team would catch fire while the Ships trailed 1-0 because they had shown that fight before.
The Ships raced out to a 5-0 lead in their April 18 matchup with Columbia and withstood a grand slam in the seventh inning to hold on for a 5-4 lead. A week later, against Bay City, Shoemake was lights out on the mound and delivered the game-winning hit to put Brazosport closer to the No. 2 seed in the standings. The next day against Sweeny, Brazosport overcame an early deficit to secure the second spot.
However, El Campo’s pitching ensured no Exporter magic would get in the way.
“I thought our bats were going to wake up, it just didn’t happen this weekend, and that’s baseball,” Nabors said. “Sometimes you run into a team that’s hot, and that’s exactly what El Campo was.”
Haynes, Torres and Cruz played their final game in an Exporter uniform following the sweep. The trio guided Brazosport to three playoff appearances, a 45-35 overall record the last three seasons and the most wins by a B’port team since the program recorded 27 victories in 2014.
“It’s a small group, but it’s an amazing group,” Nabors said. “Those boys, since I showed up, they were all sophomores and it hurts to lose three kids like that because they have really been the rock and foundation of what we are trying to build here at Brazosport High School.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.