CLUTE — The Brazoswood Bucs’ fate will have to be decided another day.
Friday’s District 24-6A baseball game between Clear Lake and Brazoswood was suspended Friday night because of lightning. The game was tied at 2 in the top of the ninth inning. Clear Lake had a runner on first base with one out when officials called the players off the field and emptied the stands of spectators due to the proximity of lightning and the likelihood of rain following.
The game could continue today, depending on the rain and the condition of the field. Officials had not released any details Friday night.
The winner of the game will join Clear Falls, Clear Springs and Clear Brook in the playoffs, and the loser will see their season ends.
The game also had a special meaning for local Little Leaguers as several young players joined the high schoolers when they took their positions for the national anthem and the opening pitch.
Clear Lake pitcher Evan Mihaly stymied the Buc bats through the first five innings, allowing no runs and just one hit while striking out seven and walking three. He hit one batter.
Scoreless through the first three innings, Clear Lake managed the game’s initial tally in the fourth with a single, a sacrifice bunt, a wild pitch, a walk and a two-out single that plated the run. They added another mark in the sixth with a walk, a sacrifice bunt, and a run-scoring single, again with two outs.
Brazoswood got on the board in the bottom of a tumultuous sixth inning with two runs to tie the game. Mihaly hit Josh Horsch with a pitch. Diego Guido relieved Mihaly and hit the next batter, Julio Rios, with a pitch, putting the potential tying runs on base. The umpire on the bases called a balk on Guido and precipitated an argument from Clear Lake coach Josh Bromberg. With both runners now in scoring position, on second and third base with no outs, Raul Alanis attempted a suicide squeeze bunt, and Horsch, the runner on third, ran home. When Alanis failed to bunt the pitch, Horsch found himself in a rundown between third base and home. The base umpire called interference on Clear Lake, allowing Horsch to score and sending courtesy runner Anthony Trevino over to third.
This time, the Falcon coach objected to the umpire’s ruling so much that the umpire ejected him. Alanis finished his at-bat with a fly ball to center field. Trevino tagged and scored the tying run.
The score remained tied through the seventh and eighth innings.
Brazoswood starter Jeremiah Hernandez pitched a strong eight innings for the Bucs, accumulating an unofficial pitch count of over one hundred tosses.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.