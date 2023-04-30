Good things come to those who wait, and Brazoswood waited long enough to clinch a playoff spot.
Friday's District 24-6A winner-take-all baseball contest against Clear Lake at Wilson Field was suspended in the top of the ninth inning with the game tied at 2.
Luckily for the Bucs, they only had to wait one more day.
Austin Crainer's bases-loaded base hit in the bottom of the ninth drove home the winning run to beat the Falcons 3-2 and qualify Brazoswood to the playoffs for the first time since 2018.
“We’re peaking at the right time. Things seem to be coming together for us now,” Brazoswood head coach Mike Cressman said.
The Bucs will play top-ranked Pearland in next week's bidistrict round.
The game represented the season's final game for both teams, with playoff hopes on the line. A Bucs' (6-6, 12-17-1) win meant they were in, but a loss handed the Falcons (4-8, 19-11-2) the No. 4 seed.
Falcon pitcher Lance Kenney’s second in the bottom of the ninth pitch hit Jeremiah Hernandez, and Daniel Perez ran for him at first base. Ezekial Rios garnered a four-pitch walk, and Brayden Carmen came in to run for him. Miguel Nava, a sophomore the team called up late in the season, worked the count full, then drew a walk.
Crainer strode to the plate with the bases loaded and no one out. With the Clear Lake infield drawn in, Crainer hit a hard bouncer past the third baseman into left field, his second hit of the game, and Perez easily scored the winning run from third.
The victory gives the Bucs four wins over their last five district contests, including home-and-away triumphs over district-leader Clear Falls.
Clear Lake scored runs in the fourth and the sixth innings, and Brazoswood answered with two runs in the bottom of the sixth. The score remained tied at 2 into the ninth inning.
Hernandez pitched a strong eight innings for the Bucs, accumulating an unofficial pitch count of over 100 pitches in the no-decision. He yielded the rubber to Tanner Bowles to start the ninth inning.
The Falcons first batter, Sammy Moreno, walked, then James Nimmo struck out. Bowles threw two pitches out of the zone to Christian Rivera, then officials called all the players off the field and emptied the stands due to lightning in the area.
When play resumed Saturday, Bowles again took the mound with Moreno the runner on first and a 2-0 count on Rivera.
The Buc hurler threw the next two pitches for strikes, and Rivera hit a ground ball to the shortstop Nava, who scooped the ball close to second base, tagged the bag, then threw to first, completing the double play.
The quick exit of the Clear Lake batters on just three pitches filled the Brazoswood fans with anticipation of an early victory.
On Friday, Cressman tried a suicide squeeze in the sixth inning with Alanis at-bat but did not make contact with the pitch. Josh Horsch got caught in a rundown between third and home, which fortunately ended well for the Bucs when Clear Lake was called for defensive interference on the play, and Horsch scored to tie the game at 2.
“When we get a runner on second, we like to move him over to third with less than two outs," Cressman said. “That play works nearly every time if the batter gets the bunt down. The fielders have nowhere to play the ball without the run scoring.”
