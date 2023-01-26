CLUTE
With one home meet in a long wrestling season, Brazoswood makes sure the Battle of the Brazos leaves a lasting memory to all who witness it.
After senior night festivities, Brazoswood High School orchestra director Phillip Hintze played the national anthem on his electric guitar — no need to play a recording on the speaker.
“That was awesome. It was better than I thought, and it got everybody ready to go,” Brazoswood wrestling coach Curtis Roberts Jr. said.
Bucs soccer coach Jim Nimtz lent his roaring voice in public addressing to get wrestlers and fans pumped up as Brazoswood showed it owned the mat all night long.
Thursday’s District 12-6A showdown with Clear Brook and the atmosphere created for it resulted in a dominating 60-12 victory for the home team and served as a boost with the district tournament around the corner.
“They did well, and I think tonight was obviously a dominating performance,” Roberts said. “The slow starts to the matches were attributed to this being our one home meet, and the turnout was great from the parents, faculty and staff, and when you look up there and see that many people, you get defensive.
“You don’t want to make a mistake, which in turn, causes you to make a mistake. But once they got past that first takedown attempt or takedown defense, you begin wrestling, you forget what you’re thinking about and it’s all instinct from there.”
After trailing 6-0 from the opening match, Brazoswood recorded nine pins, including seven straight to end the meet.
Aaron Reyna at 113 pounds and 120-pounder Aidan Marks kicked the scoring off by each recording pins for a 12-6 lead. Brazoswood’s advantage grew to 18-6 following a forfeit in the 126-pound class, and after Brook pulled within six following a pin of Samuel McLeod, the Bucs steamrolled the Wolverines.
Isaiah Blaylock got the Bucs’ run going with a 57-second fall at 138 pounds, Stephen Calhoun pinned Preston Ruddell in 1:18 and Jake Basham, at 150 pounds, recorded a pin in 2:57 against Jonah Proctor.
After double forfeits at 157 and 165 pounds, the Bucs ended the final four matches with pins.
Byron Dabney, at 175 pounds, won his match in 4:28 over Jonavon Robbins, and Ronnie Jones bullied Hunter Chapman to a 7-2 lead in the first 1:14 before pinning him a second later to win the 195 class. Michael Villareal has been stepping into the 215-pound weight class — formerly 220 — in his first varsity season, and he ended his regular season with a 2:26 fall against Genesis Coleman. Villareal is taking over the weight class following last season’s state qualifier Jacob-Paul Shank graduating.
“Mikey has been a welcomed addition to the varsity lineup. There are big shoes to fill there,” Roberts said. “Last weekend at the Clash at the Coast, he wrestled against a kid from Fulshear, he finished third in 5A state, twice last weekend.
“The first time, he (Villareal) lost by one point, and the second time, they were tied, but he lost because of an illegal hold. I think it was a big thing for him to see that when he wrestles with the kind of intensity we try to bring out in him, he can hang with some of the best kids around. This week, I have seen a renewed focus in him.”
Tyler “Big Country” Woodard ended the night with a pin of Jude Effinger in 2:46 to secure the regular-season finale win.
“If the COVID year taught us anything about not being able to go to those tough tournaments, we had a bad case of being shell-shocked or not seeing a certain caliber of kids,” Roberts said. “After that, I learned my lesson. After we were limited on what we could schedule that year, I decided to go against the best of the best, and now the kids are ready.”
The Lady Bucs concluded the varsity portion of the night with a 28-12 victory.
The mainstays — Arianna Bardsley, Savea Cunningham and Haley Basham — each won their matches convincingly.
Bardsley dominated Clear Brook’s Cecilia Nguyen in the 100-pound match for a 16-4 major decision, and Cunningham got her points early for a 9-2 lead against Allison Gray in the 107-pound class before finishing her off with a fall in 1:11.
Basham recorded a pin against Victoria Meyer in 1:42 to race B’wood out to a 22-0 lead, and Alexis Gonzales won by forfeit for B’wood’s final points.
“I think we are peaking at the right time in the postseason — we want to peak at district and regional coming up,” Roberts said. “They are wrestling more technical than they ever have because we are able to schedule a lot more girls matches. We can travel more and go against some good girls’ opponents.
“Since we have been to these bigger tournaments, they have seen this caliber of wrestling before, and they will be able to step up in the postseason.”
Brazoswood canceled its planned trip to the Last Chance Round Robin tournament this weekend at Sam Houston High School, allowing the teams to rest before preparing for the District 12-6A meet Feb. 2 at Clear Falls High School. The Region 3 meet is Feb. 10 and 11 at the Merrell Center in Katy, followed by the UIL state meet Feb. 17 and 18 at the Berry Center in Cypress.
“We have gone against almost every single team in the region, and even if we have competed against them directly, we have seen them in various individual tournaments,” Roberts said. “So there is not that unfamiliarity. It is just another tournament. It is business as usual.”
