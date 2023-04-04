CLUTE — Celebrating senior day, the Brazoswood Bucs let a 5-1 lead slip away, giving up five runs in the top of the seventh inning of Saturday’s non-district game against Bellaire to fall 6-5 at Wilson Field.
Bucs’ starting pitcher Jeremiah Hernandez turned in an excellent performance in his start by going four innings and allowing one unearned run. He hit one batter but walked no one. Hernandez did not give up a hit until there were two outs in the top of the fourth inning.
Brazoswood (7-14-1) built a 5-1 lead after six innings. Jacob Estrello and Brayden Carman both singled, and Estrello scored after the second wild pitch in the bottom of the second inning. After a walk to Daniel Perez and a passed ball, Thomas Garcia laid down a sacrifice squeeze bunt, which brought Carman in to score.
Julio Rios and Ezekial Rios opened the third inning for the Bucs with two consecutive hits.
Austin Crainer came in for Julio Rios, then after Estrello was hit by a pitch, Crainer scored the third Brazoswood run on a wild pitch.
The home team added two runs in the bottom of the fifth inning when Ezekial Rios walked, Carman walked and Perez was hit by a pitch.
With the bases loaded, Raul Alanis, pinch-hitting for Garcia, shot a two-run single to right field, plating both Carman and Danner Bowles, who had come in to run for Ezekial Rios.
After surrendering a walk in the fifth inning and a single in the sixth to Bellaire (13-10), Trent Waterbury took the mound to start the top of the seventh inning. He hit the first batter with a pitch, then Alanis made an error on a tough play.
After a single and a walk, Alanis came in to pitch for Waterbury. Bellaire then managed a walk, single and an intentional walk, along with two sacrifice bunts and added five runs to put the Cardinals ahead to stay, 6-5.
Reed Schaefer pinch-hit in the fourth inning, sending a hard ground ball into left field for a single.
Carmen batted 2-for-4 for the Bucs and scored twice, and Alanis drove in two runs.
