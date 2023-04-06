CLUTE
Playing college softball at the highest level has been Brazoswood starting pitcher Peyton Tanner’s goal since she called the circle her home.
After dominating the competition for the Lady Bucs and on her select team over the last two years, Tanner was on the University of Tennessee’s radar. In late September, the Lady Buc verbally committed to the Southeastern Conference powerhouse once the school offered her a scholarship.
College softball coaches can only offer scholarships to recruits after Sept. 1 of their junior year. However, UT did not waste any time. As soon as the date approached, the school contacted Tanner immediately, she said.
“They were my first call. I think it was five seconds after the clock hit 12,” Tanner said. “And that was one of the reasons I picked them, to go to a big school like that and know they were that interested, I thought it was a pretty good reason to go there.
“They were also my last visit, so when I went there, if I knew I loved it, I could just commit there. So I committed on the spot when they offered me.”
FROM ONE LEGENDARY COACH TO ANOTHER
Tanner has benefitted from playing under veteran Brazoswood coach Laura Oltman, who recently became one of two Texas high school softball coaches to earn 700 career wins.
Tanner will be trading one legendary coach for another when she attends school at the Volunteer State.
The Lady Vols are under the direction of Karen Weekly, who is in her 23rd season leading the program. After serving as co-head coach alongside her husband, Ralph Weekly, for 20 seasons at Tennessee, Karen Weekly assumed all head coaching responsibilities when Ralph retired in June 2021. Her overall record with Tennessee is 1,019-321-2 as of Wednesday, and she joined the legendary women’s basketball coach Pat Summit as the other UT coach to reach 1,000 victories
“My main thing was the coaching staff because I needed to know that staff would still be there when I was there, and the head coach had just re-signed for five years, so she’ll be there the four years I am there,” Tanner said.
Another component Tanner has already experienced at Brazoswood and will resume at Tennessee is being in a successful program.
The Lady Bucs have qualified for the playoffs every year since 2003, a streak that will soon extend to 19 and has advanced to the regional tournament 14 times.
The Lady Vols have just as good a resume under the Weeklys.
The No. 4-ranked Lady Vols have made the NCAA Tournament for 18 consecutive seasons. The program is a two-time Women’s College World Series runner-up, a seven-time WCWS qualifier and has made the NCAA Super Regional appearance 11 times.
“I’m excited to be a part of that, and I think their softball program is growing even though it is already big,” Tanner said. “And Tennessee definitely cares a lot about women’s sports, so that’s exciting.”
COMPETITIVE BY NATURE
The righty pitcher has been a competitor since she started playing and brought that fire to the national level when she tried out for the 10U Hotshots National team coached by Steve Jones.
“If I wouldn’t be on his team, I don’t think I would be committed to Tennessee right now. He has a lot of connections, and he cares about everyone on his team,” Tanner said. “We are all committed to D-I, and I think that shows a lot about his character.”
Oltman admires Tanner’s competitive streak, which has molded her into possibly one of the best players Oltman has ever coached in her 29 years in the sport.
“The thing that comes to mind is she is a terrific competitor,” she said. “When she needs to deliver a pitch, she can do it time and time again, and I can’t express how valuable that is in a pitcher to be able to deliver a pitch when she needs to.”
Tanner also has a relentless desire to improve her craft.
When the height of the COVID pandemic kept everyone at home, Tanner took advantage and worked with her father, Heath. The Tanners have a batting cage on their property, so she used that as a backstop while working on her pitching, she said.
“I was honestly always throwing with him and getting stronger,” she said. “I’ve always been smaller, so that was a big thing in my recruiting process — all the schools who passed on me were because of my size.
“It was a big thing because the coach at Tennessee is shorter than me, but she played there, so that was another reason for going there. They understood that even though I’m smaller, I could throw just as hard or be just as effective as someone who is 6 foot.”
Tanner has been fine-tuning pitching on both sides of the plate this season.
She is known to throw up, and in on batters’ hands, but in the offseason, Tanner has been working with her select coach on hitting the outside corner. She has also started watching college softball, especially now that she has a team to root for, she said. That has allowed her to pick up on their game, too.
“We’ve noticed a lot of times pitchers aren’t able to go in and out as effectively, so I am trying to get the outside corner just as good as my inside so they are off-balanced and they don’t know what is coming,” Tanner said.
NO PLACE LIKE HOME
Tanner is looking to guide the Lady Bucs to their first District 24-6A championship since 2016. The Lady Bucs (7-1, 23-5) are ahead of Dickinson (5-2) in the district standings with four games remaining, and a win in their next two games, including against the Lady Gators on April 11, would all but seal up a title for the Lady Bucs.
“As a pitcher, I’m always kind of a leader on the field just because you’re in the middle, but I think being an upperclassman this year, I can pave the way for the pitchers behind me as the freshmen and sophomores come in behind me,” she said. “Just trying to show them what they need to do when I’m gone and teaching them it’s OK to make mistakes, and you have a defense to back you up.”
Tanner has played plenty of big games since arriving in the program as a freshman, including starting all six of the Region 3 quarterfinal games against Deer Park in the last two years.
“I’ve always been one of those people who throws better under pressure, but I have also learned not to let the pressure get to me,” Tanner said. “Being in the playoffs, getting to the third round and especially playing against Deer Park two years in a row, I just focus on one batter at a time and I have been doing that a lot this year.
“I have been taking these district games and pretending they are the last game; this is the playoffs, so I can be prepared for when we play in the playoffs this year.”
A perspective like that has stood out to Oltman.
“Besides being a great competitor, she is also very intelligent and more or less calls her own game on the mound. She is developing into a team leader, and what impresses me the most is how balanced she is as a person. Not many athletes with her level of talent are able to keep things in perspective the way she does.”
Like Oltman, Tanner understands the value of a supportive community. When Oltman won her 700th career game, she praised the support she has had in her stops at Sweeny and Brazoswood, and Tanner witnessed that as early as her freshman year.
“I love Brazoswood softball, and I don’t think I would want to play anywhere else with the community, our team and our coaching staff,” Tanner said. “It’s amazing. The way they (the coaches) care for us and they are pushing us to be better players and people at the same time.
“And having a bigger crowd than anyone in the district and the playoffs are a game changer, and I think that plays into how successful we are this year.”
