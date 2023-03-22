CLUTE — Three of the best cross-country runners in Brazoswood’s history announced their decisions to start new legacies at the collegiate level.
Seniors Charles Patton and Giovani Diaz will call Southern Arkansas University home, and Diego Moya will attend the University of St. Thomas in Houston. Each will run cross-country and track.
“They left an impression on the program and are leaving it better than when they found it,” Brazoswood cross-country head coach Michael Tummins said. “… and I am blessed to be able to coach these young men.”
The trio led Brazoswood to the regional meet for the seventh consecutive season in 2022, the program’s longest streak in its history, Tummins said. The seniors also led the boys program to back-to-back district cross-country championships, the first time that’s been achieved since claiming three in a row from 1991-93. However, the most significant accomplishment was leading the team to the UIL state cross-country meet in 2021 for the first time since 1984.
“They went from freshmen testing the waters in cross-country and then seeing running turn into something they love and buying in and being that example for the younger class,” assistant cross-country coach Andrew Rivera said. “They are showing those underneath them that hard work, that effort, those early mornings, everything you have to put into the sport, it pays off. They are great runners, but they are also three great individuals.”
DIAZ
While Patton wasn’t the sole reason Diaz signed with Southern Arkansas, he said it played a role in his decision.
“I wouldn’t mind not being with friends, but Charlie is going to be there, so that was good, and the money they offered was good, too,” Diaz said. “Academically, it fits my major and my minor well.”
Diaz ran with a time of 16:39.9 for 61st place at state, improving his place from 2021, when he finished 65th overall.
“I knew I wanted it to be a big thing, and I wanted to do better than last year,” Diaz said. “I wanted to get top 20 in my last year, but conditions weren’t the best, but I still did better than the year before even though the time was slower.
“It was still a fun experience, and I got to race with Diego, the guy I started cross-country with and ended with, and I think that was more important to me than the actual meet itself — starting and finishing with the one person I’ve been competing with since eighth grade.”
Diaz also runs the 1- and 2-mile races in track.
His accolades include an area qualifier in the 3,200-meter run in 2022, a top-10 finisher at the District 24-6A cross-country meet in 2020, ’21 and ’22, all-region cross-country coaches association selection in ’22, team state qualifier in ’21 and individual state qualifier in ’22.
“It has meant a lot,” Diaz said. “When I was younger, I never imagined this; I never imagined running. I didn’t like it, but I was good at it, and I found a love for it.
“But the winning, being good at it and all the people I know now from running the past four years, they are amazing. I started as one of the top freshmen in the state, and I ended as one of the top seniors in the state, so I am still a top runner all through high school, which is great.”
Diaz will study entrepreneurship with a minor in information technology. Diaz also has a backup plan to study kinesiology or business management.
MOYA
Staying close to home was essential to Moya and running for a great Division III program, he said. He looked into Southern Arkansas but decided against it.
“I’m going to miss them, but I wanted to stay close to home,” he said.
Moya placed 80th in 16:51.0 at the 2022 state cross-country meet; he placed 90th in his junior season.
“It’s always been a dream of mine to go to state. As a freshman, I had high goals; going to college was also one of my main goals,” Moya said. “Hopefully, I can go to regionals this year for track; that is one of my biggest goals, and maybe state.”
Aside from cross-country, Moya runs in the 1- and 2-mile races and the 800 meters.
Moya finished his cross-country career with the top-10 time in program history, top-10 District 24-6A meet finisher, cross-country coaches association academic all-state honoree and all-region cross-country selection in ’22.
Behind his success is the support from his late grandfather, who died when Moya was a sophomore.
“He meant a lot to me,” Moya said. “He went to all my meets, was always there and he was my No. 1 supporter. He is the one who got me into running. He was like a second dad to me, and I miss him a lot.”
Moya will study mechanical engineering.
PATTON
Patton’s priority in choosing a college was having school paid for, and Southern Arkansas offered the most money, he said.
Patton also considered the University of Texas at Tyler, but the school did not have a track and field program, he said.
“A lot of this is about money because my mom is going to have to pay for a lot of my college, and in my family, we are all close together in age, so it would be hard to pay for all that,” he said. “But it’s also been a goal since I started running to have my college paid for.”
Patton is a District 24-6A 3,200-meter champion in ’21 and an area qualifier in ’21, District 24-6A top-10 finisher in ’21 and ’22, top-10 all-time district mark, all-region cross-country runner in ’21 and Texas High School Coaches Association second-team all-state academic honoree and cross-country coaches association academic all-state.
“It has been my life for the past four years, and everything I put in, I got out,” a choked-up Patton said. “I have a supportive friend system that I made some good memories with, and it has been such a good force in my life.
“It really meant a lot to me.”
Patton will study pre-med and biology.
