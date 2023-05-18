CLUTE — Brazoswood’s Savea Cunningham has come a long way since she first stepped foot on a wrestling mat.
The once 80-something-pound, low self-esteem freshman blossomed into one of the most positive and successful Lady Buc wrestlers, let alone the entire Brazoswood wrestling program.
On Wednesday, the senior celebrated that success by signing her national letter of intent to continue her wrestling career at the University of the Ozarks in Arkansas.
Cunningham leaves the Lady Buc program as the record holder for most wins in a single season and the most career victories. She was a four-time Region 3 qualifier and finished her career as a state alternate for the UIL State meet in her senior season.
“If she continues even a fraction of her success in high school at the collegiate level, that will be a very special experience for her. It’s something we’re proud to put her out there and stand behind that she came from Brazoswood — that she worked hard to achieve everything,” Brazoswood coach Curtis Roberts Jr. said. “She’s a very successful athlete both academically and athletically … and it is also a testament to her parents and the work that they have put in. This is just as much their accomplishment as it is hers.”
Just as Roberts has incorporated a family-like atmosphere in his time at B’wood, Cunningham got that same feeling from the coaching staff at the Division III school in Clarksville, Arkansas.
“I felt a sense of comfort, and they felt like family. It resonated with me that I should probably go there,” she said.
Cunningham ends her career as a two-time District 12-6A champion. She owns the school record for most wins in a season by a Lady Buc with 47, and in two years, she amassed a 63-12 record, part of an 80-35 mark in her career.
“I knew I wanted to wrestle in college, but I never knew if I was going to get the opportunity, considering my skill level, at the time, was not the greatest,” Cunningham said.
Her first two seasons were about Cunningham getting acclimated to wrestling, although COVID stunted her growth on the mat in her freshman year. In those two seasons, she racked up a modest 17-23 record and qualified for region each year, but she didn’t know how far she would take the sport, she said.
“Then junior year, I thought, ‘This actually means something, and I want to pursue it more and get more serious about it,’” she said. “So in junior year, senior year, I began making those big jumps in competition and my skill level, and I think it was the coaches and my teammates who pushed me to be the best self that I could be and the best wrestler.”
Cunningham always had the ability but struggled with her confidence. However, in an August interview, she talked about attending offseason camps and creating a “predator mindset” that helped her build the confidence she needed once she took to the mat in the regular season.
It translated to a 47-6 record her senior year — the best season of her career.
“I started as this tiny, little freshman at about 80 pounds who didn’t have much confidence, and once I got comfortable with the program, it started to feel like family, and I felt like I could be myself,” Cunningham said. “My coaches, my teammates pushed me to be the best wrestler that I could be, and I am definitely going to take away the hard work that I put in.
“My work ethic has grown tremendously because of this sport, and so much of my life has changed because of wrestling.”
Cunningham plans to major in biology and minor in philosophy. She is hopeful she can return to Brazoswood someday to teach and coach.
“I knew I always wanted to be a teacher since I was in kindergarten, and when I joined wrestling, I realized that sports were actually fun,” Cunningham said. “And the kind of relationships that you see built with coach Roberts and my teammates, it’s something that I want to be a part of.”
