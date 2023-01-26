CLUTE — In as many weeks, a second Brazoswood wrestler topped 100 career wins.
Senior Samuel McLeod earned his milestone victory last weekend in the Clash of the Coast tournament at Clear Falls High School.
“It means a lot to get it,” McLeod said. “I didn’t think I would get it because COVID screwed us for matches, but I was surprised. I’m happy to have it for sure, though.”
The four-year Buc grappler is the seventh Brazoswood wrestler to reach 100 career victories, joining Jake Bashman, Marcelo Acosta-Ruiz, Dakota Webb, Derek Cole, Nathanael Reyna and Damion Estrada.
“It weighed on my mind a little bit, but I kept thinking of it as practice and tried not to stress myself out too much,” McLeod said.
When Basham earned his 100th win at the Maverick Corral at Morton Ranch High School, McLeod was 11 wins shy of reaching 100. The 132-pound wrestler got there by going 5-0 at Clear Falls, notching his 100th victory in the first match of the tournament, he said. McLeod believed he ended the season with the most points on the team.
“When you talk about kids getting their 100th win, of course, you are proud of them because, as their coach, you have something to do with it,” Brazoswood wrestling coach Curtis Roberts Jr. said. “But I couldn’t be more proud of him, and it is a testament to his hard work. He has shown up day in and day out. It is a grind, this season is a grind, and to have the mental fortitude to wrestle many matches, Sammy has exceeded the expectations we had for the season.
“It was a good way to cap off the regular season, and we will see what the postseason holds.”
It is the first time since 2020 that the program had had two wrestlers reach 100 wins in a season when Cole and Reyna both eclipsed the milestone. Acosta-Ruiz and Webb notched 100 wins in 2018.
“The seniors and underclassmen, I have never told them that they have to do this. I haven’t had to, they usually take a younger guy under their wing,” Roberts said. “Normally, the one who gets the 100 wins is because of their drilling partners who got their 100 wins — iron sharpens iron.
“To have that stability is a testament to their work ethic and throwing up every day. … Us wrestling constantly and consistently has proven to have been an invaluable asset.”
With the District 12-6A meet approaching next week, McLeod is focusing on his primary goal of the season. The district tournament is Feb. 2, followed by the Region 3A meet Feb. 10 and 11 at the Merrell Center in Katy. The state meet is Feb. 17 and 18 at the Berry Center in Cypress.
“My biggest goal is to make it to state. Just making it there and hopefully placing,” he said.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.