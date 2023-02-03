CLUTE
Brazoswood senior Minnie Tran leads the swim program a final time to the regional meet for a chance at a state berth.
Brazoswood will compete in six relays and four individual races today and Saturday in the UIL Class 6A-Region 6 meet at Cy Fair ISD Natatorium in Houston for a chance to compete in the UIL Swim & Dive State meet Feb. 17 and 18 at the Josh Davis Natatorium & Bill Walker Pool in San Antonio.
“We are going to compete the best we can and see if we can get some events to the finals,” Brazoswood coach Robert Brown said. “If we can’t get in the top eight, then we want to finish as high as we can. That’s our goal.”
The top eight swimmers from each event in the preliminaries will advance to the finals Saturday. The top two swimmers in the finals will automatically advance to the state meet. The next eight swimmers in preliminaries will swim consolation Saturday.
Tran was seeded in the top eight going into last season’s regional meet in the 50-yard freestyle and 100-yard butterfly. She is seeded sixth this season in the 50 free in 25.07 and has been working in a new event, the 100-yard backstroke, where she is seeded ninth in 1:06.46. Tran is .30 seconds from the seventh-seeded swimmer.
The top six swimmers are separated by 1.02 in the 50 free, which is how far Tran is from the lead time of 24.05 by Kingwood’s Ava Casperson.
“She is where she has been timewise throughout her high school career,” Brown said. “She came in swimming times that were great, and it is a lot harder to improve when you’re already swimming fast.”
Other individual swimmers include senior Sarah Gambrel, seeded 10th in the 100 free in 56.41. She entered less than a second from the top eight times. Anthony Sury is seeded 11th in the backstroke in 57.44, and Jayden Arana is 15th in the 50 free in 23.34. The top 16 times are separated by 2.36.
Brown felt each of his six relay teams were on the brink of making it to the finals. The Bucs 200-yard medley relay team that consisted of Sury, Mason Potter, Collin Pyeatt and Arana had the biggest time drop of 7.21 seconds to finish third in the District 24-6A meet last week.
“That surprised coach (Kiel) Haner and myself,” Brown said. “We knew they were capable; we just haven’t seen any signs of that happening all year.”
The quartet’s time, however, comes in seeded 11th and is about 2.50 from the top eight. Kingwood is atop the event in 1:33.97.
“Our region is fast. Kingwood, Atascocita and Summer Creek, all three teams on the boys side on the medley relay are 1, 2 and 3,” Brown said. “And that’s ridiculous, and they’re all in the 1:30s. We didn’t have anybody in our district in the 1:30s. Kingwood is at 1:33; that’s 12 seconds. Where do you make up 12 seconds?”
Other relays include the Lady Bucs 200 medley seeded 11th, 2:00.02): 200 freestyle, 14th, 1:54.33; and the 400 freestyle, ninth, 3:57.87. The Bucs have the 200 medley relay, 14th, 3:40.94 — dropping 4.33 at district — and 200 freestyle, 11th, 1:37.62.
“They are competitors, and that’s why they are state champions in polo,” Brown said. “They rise to the occasion, and we are hoping they can rise to the occasion this weekend and finish as high as we can. The top two make it to state, and you look at the psych sheet, and you don’t see how it’s possible, but at the same time, you still go out and compete and do the best you can.”
The dilemma Brazoswood ran into this season was the switch in the water polo season. Before the UIL picked up the sport, the program would focus on swimming throughout the fall months and wrap up in the winter before gearing up for water polo in March.
Once water polo moved to the fall, Brazoswood focused on swimming about two weeks after the state tournament Oct. 29.
“Having water polo in the fall didn’t help the swimmers. The sports overlapped, and there were some teams that we five meets in before we had our first meet,” Brown said. “So we’ve been behind most teams, and that’s been a struggle.
“They had to play catchup to get back to where they were, and I never felt like we caught up. Swimming is different, and if you want to get better, you have to practice. Those year-round swimmers who also do club can drop times, but we will do the best we can and see where we end up.”
