The Brazoswood wrestling program will send 17 wrestlers and three alternates to the Class 6A-Region 3 meet after competing in Thursday’s District 12-6A tournament at Clear Lake High School.
The Lady Bucs won the district with 144 points, and the Bucs placed third with 217. Clear Falls was the district champion in the boys competition with 243 points.
The Region 3 meet will take place Feb. 10 and 11 at the Merrell Center in Katy. The top four wrestlers in each weight class will qualify for the UIL Wrestling State Tournament on Feb. 17 and 18 at the Berry Center in Cypress.
The top four wrestlers in each weight class from the district meet advanced to regional Thursday, and fifth-place finishers were regional alternates.
LADY BUCS
The Lady Bucs won three weight classes, Savea Cunningham in the 107-pound weight class, Haley Basham at 145 and Maria Gonzalez at 185.
Cunningham (44-3) became a two-time district winner when she pinned Clear Falls’ Makayla Ortiz in 1:41. Bashman (38-5) won her first district title when she pinned Clear Brooks’ Aaron Nicholas in 1:34, and Gonzalez (18-7) became a first-time district champ with a 2:29-pin of Falls’ Alexandra Adodo.
Arianna Bardsley at 100 pounds, Lainey McDougal at 114 and Karen Kime at 165 each finished as runners-up, and Lupita Flores placed third at 152 pounds to round out the Lady Bucs’ seven regional qualifiers.
Flores (30-12) defeated Gennifer Gonzalez by fall in 36 seconds to claim third place.
Bardsley (32-11) wrapped up her district career as a two-time champion and two-time runner-up and will be looking to clinch her third state qualification next week.
BUCS
The Bucs won three weight classes, placed runner-up in four categories and had three grapplers place third.
Samuel McLeod (42-9) was the champion at 132 pounds after beating Clear Lake’s Tristan Forsman by a major decision, 13-4. At 175 pounds, Byron Dafney (37-15) won by major decision, 9-1, over Clear Falls’ Collin Dickerson and Michael Villarreal (43-12) claimed his first district championship at 215 with a pin of Benjamin Vlasak of Falls in 3:35.
Runners-up included Aaron Reyna (36-8) at 113 pounds, Aidan Marks (30-20) at 120, Jake Basham (47-8) at 150 and Tyler Woodard (23-13) at 285 pounds.
Senior Ronnie Jones (25-14) pinned Clear Brook’s Ryan Cochran in 1:34 to take third in 190 pounds, Stephen Calhoun (21-20) pinned Clear Springs’ Noah Richards in 54 seconds to finish third in 144 pounds and Aurelio Ibarra (28-18) finished third in the 126 weight class by winning a major decision over Springs’ Ethan Villatoro, 16-8.
Finishing fifth as alternates were Gavin Marks (16-11) at 106 pounds, Ethan Flores (2-2) at 138 and Christian Kiss (32-8) at 157.
