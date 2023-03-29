CLUTE — Riddled by defensive mistakes, Brazoswood had trouble mounting any offense against two tough pitchers for the Clear Springs Chargers and suffered its third district loss of the season Tuesday night, 3-1.
Shortstop Drew Floyd hit the first pitch of the game from Brazoswood’s Austin Crainer for a double over the head of left fielder Jeremiah Hernandez. Floyd moved to third on a throwing error and scored on a groundout to shortstop.
Following that leadoff double, Crainer got the next 12 batters out, and the Bucs came to bat in the bottom of the fourth inning behind 1-0. Catcher Caleb Solis hit a one-out double in the right-center field gap then moved to third on a wild pitch by Clear Springs starting pitcher Tyler Ryden. Shortstop Raul Alanis drew a walk, and with the infield playing in, Hernandez laid down a perfect sacrifice bunt to plate Solis to tie the score at one each, the only scoring chance the Bucs had for the rest of the night.
Clear Springs retook the lead for good with a run in the top of the fifth inning. Center fielder Dax Massengale led off the with a double just inside the third base line. He moved to third following a bunt single by third baseman Hunter Heath. First baseman Ashton Quintanilla hit a sacrifice fly to Buc right fielder Danner Bowles, and Massengale scored from third.
The Chargers added an insurance run in the top of the seventh. Ryden stood on second base with a one-out double when pinch hitter Angelo Gomez hit a high pop in front of the plate. Buc first baseman Carson Lange and third baseman Julio Rios converged with Crainer, and Crainer made the catch for the second out. Ryden then ran toward third, but with no one covering that bag, Crainer turned and fired a strike that flew off into foul territory up the left field line. Ryden then trotted home with the third Clear Springs run.
Ryden pitched the first five innings for Clear Springs, giving up one run on two hits and four walks. Caleb Wells relieved him and retired all six batters he faced in the final two innings.
“We never got our offense going, although the double by Solis was a real highlight,” Brazoswood head coach Mike Cressman said
Crainer pitched the complete game for the Bucs, going the full seven innings and surrounding just six hits.
“Austin competed all night and gave us a chance to win it,” Cressman said.
Brazoswood and Clear Springs now share identical district records of two wins against three losses. The teams meet again Friday at Clear Springs.
