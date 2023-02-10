CLUTE
The Brazoswood wrestling program has been here before, and the mentality is to treat another trip to the Class 6A-Region 3 meet as business as usual. While there is a lot at stake — a berth to next week’s UIL State Wrestling meet — life will still move on if the ultimate goal isn’t reached.
That’s the approach head coach Curtis Roberts Jr., and his team is bringing with them to the two-day competition at the Merrell Center. Day 1 is today.
While the expectation is always to win, it’s not enough to get in the way of trying to have fun and take in a once-in-a-lifetime experience.
“I always tell the kids there is honor in trying your best and still falling short. I think in today’s culture, we shy away from that because it is scary to tell people your goals if you fall short,” Roberts said. “As long as we are doing everything we can, there is pride and I think not having that fear of making mistakes has helped the team overall.”
The accomplishments this year’s team — many of them sophomores seeing plenty of varsity mat time — has achieved is impressive.
The program will take 17 wrestlers and three alternates to the regional meet. The top four wrestlers in each weight class will advance to the state meet Feb. 17 and 18 at the Berry Center in Cypress.
Regional qualifiers for the Lady Bucs were Arianna Bardsley, 100-pound weight class; Savea Cunningham, 107; Lainey McDougal, 114; Haley Basham, 145; Lupita Flores, 145; Karen Kime, 165; and Maria Gonzalez, 185.
Cunningham (44-3) became a two-time district winner last week when she pinned Clear Falls’ Makayla Ortiz — the No. 10 state-ranked wrestler. It felt good for Cunningham to end her final district meet on top, she said.
“She and Haley showed how dominant they can be against some of the state’s best wrestlers,” Roberts said. “I think the biggest thing for her (Cunningham) is the mindset aspect of it. She is confident, and it’s not a false kind of confidence — the eyes don’t lie. She has been dominant against some good girls.”
Her success stems from how last season ended when Cunningham was eliminated at regional. Roberts told her there were two ways to gauge the defeat — hang your head high or beat yourself up. Cunningham has taken the former approach.
“It’s very important. A lot of people tend to get into their heads that this is do or die, and you have to make it,” she said. “But at this point, I think of it as practice. It’s just like practice.”
Wherever Cunningham ends her career, she will be the program’s winningest girl wrestler. While there wasn’t anything Cunningham changed physically, she believed having the right mindset helped the most.
“It’s crazy because my sophomore year, I think I had five wins, so it’s awesome that I’ve been able to wrestle this much and have the ability to win this much,” she said. “I have changed my perspective when I come into these matches. I don’t look at these matches like a big thing that I have to do; I try to go out and have fun.”
This will be Basham’s first and only appearance at region, and she is “grateful” for the ride after a couple of bouts with the injury bug.
She dislocated her elbow five matches into her abbreviated sophomore season. In her junior year, she popped out her fifth rib and tore a ligament near her collarbone about a week before district. She finished third in the three-wrestler field at 138 pounds to qualify for regional but did not wrestle.
“After you have an injury like that, it’s up in the air whether you are going to be able to come back. Then you do, and it puts things in perspective,” Basham said. “People get so caught up in winning and losing instead of the fact that they get to be there and wrestle.”
Basham (38-5) won her first district championship last week and will open competition today against Claire Holmes of Cy Fair.
“I’d be stoked to place super high, but just the opportunity to be here is awesome,” she said. “I honestly didn’t think I was ever going to get here, but I am glad I am here.”
Overcoming injury takes time, however, but Basham knew she had reached that point at the Clear Lake Invitational early in the season when she placed second. Her confidence shot up from there, she said.
“That’s when it took a turn for me both mentally and physically,” she said. “That positive mindset that it’s not life or death keeps me going.”
She is hoping to punch her ticket to state.
“... I want to finish in the top four, and I think I can do it. I’m confident, not cocky, but confident in my abilities,” Basham said.
Another mainstay making her final trip to Katy is the well-accomplished Bardsley (32-11), who is looking to qualify for the state meet for a third time.
“Arianna wrestled a tough match against a Clear Falls girl, who is very talented, and I think she is going into the region as the No. 2 seed,” Roberts said. “Arianna wrestled her hard, but she fell short. But she is a two-time district champion and a two-time runner-up.
“I told her that we were still in line with our goal. I know we wanted to win, but our goal has always been to qualify for state.”
A pleasant surprise is Gonzalez.
Winning the girls district meet came down to the freshman Gonzalez, who wrestled up a weight class by 20 pounds, against Clear Falls’ Aaron Nicholas for the district championship, Roberts said. Gonzalez pinned Nicholas.
“She had to win for us to clinch the girls title, and she didn’t know that,” Roberts said. “She did awesome. She has the hardest thing to bring out in a kid: the will to win.”
Qualifiers for the Bucs include Aaron Reyna, 113; Aidan Marks, 120; Aurelio Ibarra, 126; Samuel McLeod, 132; Stephen Calhoun, 144; Jake Basham, 150; Byron Dafney, 175; Ronnie Jones, 190; Michael Villarreal, 215 and Tyler Woodard, 285. Alternates are Gavin Marks, 106; Ethan Flores, 138; and Christian Kiss, 157.
Basham (47-8) will be vying for his first and only state appearance. He placed second in district to Anthony Jennings, a No. 3-ranked wrestler and a potential state placer.
“The fact that Jake has only lost to the No. 1 and the No. 3 kid bodes well for him making a path to state,” Roberts said.
Dafney’s (37-15) district title was another pleasant surprise.
“The higher you get in weight, the harder it is to succeed as a young guy because of the sheer strength,” the coach said. “He has done a very good job of focusing in and trying to learn the sport — he and Mikey Villarreal. Both came out with a dominant performance, and I am very pleased with them. To have two district champions as sophomores bode well for what’s to come.
“I am excited to see what they can do at regional.”
Dabney is seeded fourth and will open against Jalen Fields of Katy Tompkins. Villarreal (43-12) is seeded third and faces Katy Seven Lake’s Anthony Hernandez.
Roberts is always hopeful of rounding up as many regional qualifiers, so the program has a better chance of sending more wrestlers to state, and he certainly has that chance again this year.
The most state qualifiers the team had in a season was five in 2011, Roberts said.
“The goal is always to send more than five… and I don’t see why we can’t break that,” Roberts said. “… Through years of hard work, we are trying to bridge that gap. It used to be we wanted to have kids go to regionals, do well at regionals, make it to the second day at regionals and now the program has grown toward we want to get kids to state. We have done that consistently for the last three or four years. Now the goal is, let’s get kids to state and let’s start winning matches.”
