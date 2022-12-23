ANGLETON
Erin Boren had brain surgery, and her autistic son, Caston, had a tonsillectomy and his adenoids removed within the past year, so money was tight this Christmas for the Boren family of six children and two adults.
However, like Alex Bregman has done countless times as a member of the World Champion Houston Astros, he came up in the clutch for families like the Borens.
“For us, it was a little early Christmas this year, and we appreciate it,” Erin said.
Bregman was on hand Thursday in his second charity trip to Southern Brazoria County in as many years to ensure families with autistic children have a happy Christmas.
He was joined by his personal hitting coach Jason Columbus, who helps organize the event at Gulf Coast Auto Park in Angleton.
“I think it’s special for the people to have someone with limited time and a lot of places they could be to choose these kids to spend his time with,” Erin said. “I think for us, that is special that he is taking his time to do this.”
The event hits close to home for Columbus, whose 9-year-old son, Brady, is autistic and is a godson to Bregman. Brady inspired Bregman to start Bregman Cares, which helps raise money so autistic children can access the best available resources.
“We want to help families who are less fortunate during difficult times, and I know the struggles with having a child with autism and how difficult things can be,” Columbus said. “Just a little piece of mind in all of these means a lot to us to be able to help these people.”
The Bregman Cares Foundation collaborates with Lily’s Toy Box to get presents.
Lily DuBose started her nonprofit after Hurricane Harvey and is now up to 45,000 presents given to children in the greater Houston area.
“It’s so fun to see all of these kids, and I love giving out toys and making kids happier,” DuBose said. “I’m so grateful for him (Bregman) to work with us. It is awesome.”
Columbus reaches out to schools to see if they have autistic children in their school system and if their families are struggling. The school then nominates those families. Thursday’s present distribution included children from Angleton and Brazosport ISD’s. Other distributions cater to children in Conroe and the Houston area, Columbus said.
“My wife coordinates a wrapping party with Lily and (her mother) Jessica. I think we wrapped over 700 presents this year for 81 families, so we doubled the families from last year,” Columbus said. “Hopefully, we can double it again next year because more families are in need. We have to make sure we have enough presents.
“I think we are going to get there to impact more families next year.”
The toy drive for an event like the one Thursday begins as early as October, Lily’s mother, Jessica DuBose, said. Every toy is wrapped, and a child’s name is put on it before it leaves the DuBose warehouse, she said.
“It’s year-round, so if kids have a house fire or if mom gets sick, Lily will send toys,” Jessica DuBose said.
Bregman’s connection to Angleton derives from Gulf Coast Auto Park Executive General Manager Mark Holian, who met Bregman when he wanted to buy a car.
Bregman will have another distribution today for about 30 families, roughly the same number of families who received gifts from Bregman on Thursday.
The event in Angleton went fast, with presents distributed within 45 minutes.
“We try to make sure that everyone has something to open for the holidays,” Columbus said.
While Erin Boren admitted she is a bandwagon Astros fan, getting to meet Bregman was a Christmas gift for her sons Corbin and Carter. Bregman thanked those for coming to the distribution, met the Gulf Coast Auto Park staff and headed out to his next stop — much like Santa Claus jumping back into his sleigh on Christmas Day.
“For the older kids, seeing him is a Christmas present in itself, and they’ll enjoy these pictures,” Erin said. “We appreciate him coming down.”
