CLUTE
Angleton and Brazoswood put on a show Tuesday night at Slade Field.
The non-district foes separated by 17 miles played like longtime rivals with physical play, a trio of yellow cards handed out and a game that ended in a 2-2 draw.
Brazoswood scored the game’s first two goals in the first half, and Angleton provided the equalizer eight minutes into the second half. Each team had several golden opportunities to break the tie, but it ultimately ended as a productive pre-district tune-up for both teams.
“That’s part of competition. Tying and losing isn’t supposed to feel good, and yes, they can build from that,” Brazoswood coach Jim Nimtz said. “They played a really good game tonight against a really good Angleton team. We knew when we were up 2-0 at the half; we didn’t say, ‘Oh, we are going to park it in or slow the game down. We were going to keep doing what we had done.
“We were going to keep feeding Kade (Bengtson) and Brian (Martinez) up top, and they were doing some good things up there.”
The Bucs scored first in the ninth minute when Lucas Damian scored from the backside on a corner kick from Devon Ramski. With 2:01 remaining in the first half, Kade Bengtson broke free, slicing past defenders on a counterattack and drilling the ball past Angleton goalkeeper Devin Soliz for what looked to be a commanding 2-0 lead.
“I just told the kids they need to step up their game,” Angleton coach Frank Echartea said. “They weren’t dominating that first 20 minutes, and it cost them. I told them they made two simple errors on defense that were fixable, and next to that, they could take control of the game. They came out in that second half and were on point.”
Playing from behind has been a common theme for the Wildcats in the season’s early going. Angleton overcame a 2-0 deficit in the team’s season opener against Houston Northside to finish in a tie and forced a tie against Pearland after trailing 1-0 in last weekend’s tournament.
“If I knew that answer, I’d have a million dollars, right?” Echartea said. “It’s just the culture of the kids, the culture of the team. Each team is different — I’ve had teams who have come out fast, and they hold momentum. Each team seems to have its own culture.
“I am trying to break it that they need to start at one gear and go …”
The Wildcats did not waste time getting back in the game when Alfredo Avalos possessed the loose ball on a rebound and shot it from the top of the penalty box for the goal 1:10 into the second half.
Joshua Diaz had the equalizer when he leaped to bounce the ball toward the goal on a pass from Alejandro Cardoza and nicked it enough to roll it toward Brazoswood keeper Caleb Warren.
Warren did everything right on the play, pouncing on the ball before it crossed the line, but it trickled out from underneath him and into the back of the net in the 48th minute.
“That guy is such an athlete,” Nimtz said of Warren. “I can’t ask much more from him. He is a big guy who moves well, and I am super proud of him.”
Angleton recorded 14 shots in the second half, three on goal. The Wildcats’ best chance to take the lead was a shot toward the goal with 1:35 left when Warren was out of place, but a Brazoswood defender occupied the goal and cleared the ball.
Brazoswood’s best chance was with 6:10 remaining on Bengtson’s free kick, but his shot sailed high. Bengtson also had a header in front of the net with 10 minutes left, but his attempt was cleared.
“The challenge has been we have played a lot of tough scrimmages, and we were usually one goal up in those games,” Nimtz said. “And when we played the non-district, we played a lot of tough games, and we were one goal down in a lot of those games. So it has been frustrating because of a difference in a soccer game of one goal here or there … .
“The boys have been positive, and they have been trying to do all the little things right in practice. We’re hustling around, working on our touches, trying to stay sharp.”
One of the points of emphasis for the Bucs was to avoid getting beat to the 50-50 balls, and Nimtz praised his team for their effort and hustle in those situations. The Bucs (0-5-1) play Manvel on Friday before dipping into District 24-6A play next week.
“I knew that if we overreach for the ball or if we lean one way or the other, they are going to make you look silly,” Nimtz said. “So we had been working all week on balanced defense and trying to stay centered on people and make them get around us with an amazing move, not just leaning one way so they can go around us the other way.
“I thought we did a good job against them, and that is something we are going to see all year long.”
Echartea is happy with his team’s 4-1-3 start to the season. The Wildcats play Alvin on Friday before traveling to Friendswood on Jan. 27 to open District 18-5A play.
“We are doing pretty good, we just have to get over some injuries and some brain cramps with some kids who need to get some stuff together,” Echartea said. “Hopefully, once we get everybody together, we’ll be all right and pretty competitive in district.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.