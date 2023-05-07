PEARLAND — The afternoon offered a great time to sweat a while and catch some direct rays from the sun; it also served up the end of this year’s baseball season for Brazoswood.
Brazoswood lost to third-ranked Pearland Oilers, 11-1, Saturday afternoon in Pearland, eliminating the Bucs in a Class 6A-Region 3 bidistrict round series.
Pearland (29-5-1) advances to the area round to play Atascocita. The Bucs' season ends at 12-19-1.
Brazoswood coach Mike Cressman offered high praise for his team, despite their early exit from the playoffs, their first postseason appearance since 2018.
“I was very proud of our guys. They battled and battled and battled," he said. "They played the full game.”
The Oilers scored two early runs in the second inning when Anthony Avalos was hit by a pitch from Brazoswood starter Austin Crainer, then moved to second on a sacrifice bunt.
Isaiah Casteneda then brought Avalos home with a double to the right-center field gap and moved to third on an errant throw from Buc center fielder Carson Lange. Casteneda scored when the next batter, Jace Caceres, hit a sacrifice fly to center field.
Brazoswood got on the board in the next inning. Crainer led off with a walk and moved to third following two wild pitches from Pearland pitcher Ryler Smart. Lange reached first base on a four-pitch walk. With one out and the go-ahead run at the plate, Julio Rios knocked in Crainer with a single to right field to close the deficit to 2-1.
Lange then found himself in a rundown between third base and home.
Rios had moved to second base on the play at the plate Lange, then rushed for third base, which the Oilers had left undefended. Pearland catcher Caceres alertly ran from the home plate area to catch Rios before he could reach third base to tag him out.
A Pearland batter took charge in the bottom of the fourth inning, scoring four runs for a 6-2 lead. The Oilers continued scoring in the fifth with a five-run, bringing the score to 11-1 and invoking an automatic Oiler victory via run rule.
Cressman gave applause to the Pearland bunch.
“They are the best of the best. This is 6A baseball, the highest that it gets," he said. "That’s what all these guys want to do — play against the best of the best.”
Crainer lasted 3 1/3 innings. Danner Bowles and Trent Waterbury also hurled for Brazoswood.
Rios, Crainer and Bowles each had one hit for Brazoswood. Oiler pitchers issued six walks and hit one batter with a pitch.
The Bucs matured throughout the season, winning four of their last five District 24-6A games for a 6-6 record.
Cressman looks optimistically at next season.
“We have several of our starters from this team returning, including nearly all of our pitchers," he said. "We also have some very talented players moving up to varsity next year.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.