The Brazoswood Buccaneers finished runner-up in the silver bracket of the 49th annual Brazosport ISD Holiday Classic.
The boys competition was divided into three-team pools and into gold, silver and bronze brackets based on how teams finished in their respective pools.
New Braunfels won the gold bracket with a 67-50 victory over Texas City; Pearland defeated Brazoswood, 46-40, to claim the silver bracket title; and Fort Bend Willowridge edged Wharton, 54-53, to win the bronze bracket.
In girls play, teams split into the championship and consolation brackets based on their tournament-opening games. Willowridge won the championship with a 44-30 victory over Corpus Christi Ray.
BUCS
Brazoswood (7-16) went 2-2 in the Holiday Classic. The Bucs opened the tournament with a 75-51 loss to Angleton but rebounded against Columbia with a 64-54 win to finish second in Pool A.
The Bucs opened Day 2 of the Holiday Classic with a 41-39 victory over Tomball to advance to the championship game against the Oilers.
Colton Naquin paced the Bucs in the loss to Pearland with 13 points on 4-of-6 shooting and a team-high seven rebounds. Cameron Rodriguez followed with 12 points, all from behind the arc. Derek DeLeon contributed six points and three assists, and Miguel Nava had five points.
EXPORTERS
Brazosport (2-11) finished 1-3 in the tournament, including a third-place spot in Pool A. The Exporters lost to Pool C winner Fort Bend Kempner, 53-34, and dropped the nightcap to Alvin, 58-43.
The start of Day 2 resulted in a 58-37 loss to Willowridge. Savion Lewis led the way with 12 points, and Toric Goins contributed seven.
Brazosport finished third in the bronze bracket with a win over Columbia. The Roughnecks (6-14) finished 0-4 in the tournament.
LADY BUCS
After starting the Holiday Classic with a 0-2 record, the Lady Bucs (5-13) bounced back with two wins Wednesday.
The first game was a 46-27 victory over Terry. The win snapped an eight-game skid.
Regan Blank led the team with 19 points, and Paulina Solis-Rios followed with eight. Aaliyah Rollerson contributed five, and Peytyn Harley and Kyrianna Lewis each added four.
Brazoswood concluded the tournament with a 45-31 victory over Sam Rayburn.
Blank scored 12, and Rollerson followed with 10. Giana Adamcik added seven, McKenzi Calhoun contributed five and Jayla Blackmon had four.
LADY EXPORTERS
Brazosport (2-15) went 1-3 over the two days of games.
The Lady Exporters opened the tournament with a 56-30 win over Galena Park. The team closed the tournament with losses to Clear Lake, 72-32; Channelview, 31-29; and Iowa Colony, 55-20.
Against the Lady Yellowjackets, Torrijah Goins scored a team-high 23 points, followed by Deja El-Amin with 21. Goins shot 56 percent on 9-of-16 from the floor, and the senior grabbed 17 rebounds for a double-double performance. Kyrah Bonner, Diamond Lewis and Jordan Smith each contributed four points.
El-Amin had eight rebounds, eight assists and 11 steals; Lewis recorded nine boards and three steals; Ja’Nhiya King grabbed eight rebounds, two assists and two steals; Bonner had seven boards and three steals; and Smith finished with six boards.
In the loss to Clear Lake, El-Amin scored 12 points and grabbed 11 rebounds for a double-double. She also had four assists and three steals. Amaya Waddy had eight points and four rebounds, and Bonner finished with eight points and four boards. Smith contributed four points.
The final statistics against Channelview included a 12-point, seven-rebound performance for Lewis and four points and 10 boards for Waddy. Bonner added eight boards, and Goins scored six points before leaving with an injury.
Smith grabbed 12 of the team’s 41 rebounds against Iowa Colony. Bonner finished with seven rebounds.
