A handful of local athletes have punched their tickets to the UIL State Track and Field Championship meet in a couple of weeks in Austin.
Athletes who finished in the top two spots in each event qualified for the state meet, which begins May 11 with the Class 3A and 4A competition at Mike A. Myers Track & Soccer Stadium on the campus of the University of Texas at Austin.
5A competition begins May 12 and 6A is May 13.
ANGLETON
The 5A school had three event champions from last weekend’s Region 3 meet in Humble.
Myalek Woods won the boys long jump with a distance of 23 feet, 2 1/2 inches and entered the state meet seeded third in the 5A competition.
Micah Johnson was the other Wildcat to qualify with a winning toss of 166 feet in the discus.
Also competing in Austin in discus was Harlee Fonville. The junior finished with the top throw of 137 feet, 9 inches.
Scoring for Angleton but not qualifying for state were Fonville in the shot put with a fourth-place put of 38-6 and Talon Moten’s sixth-place finish in the 300-meter hurdles. He crossed the finish line in 40.10.
Other finishers included eighth place, Chris Thomas, triple jump, personal best 43-11.50; ninth, Kaden Jammer, 100-meter dash, 11.20 and Alyssa Hudgins, discus, 102-11; 10th, Austin Stallman, pole vault, 13 feet and Jammer, Kariyen Boniaby Goins, Ernest Rodriguez and Moten, 400-meter relay, 42.66; 11th, Makenna Williams, 100-meter dash, 12.85; 12th, Mya Johnson, 200-meter dash, 26.74; 14th, Elijah Simmons, high jump, 5-10; and 15th, Caylen Alexander, Ary Cruz, Johnson and Williams, 800-meter relay, 1:49.07.
BRAZOSWOOD
Junior Brooklyn Baker will make her first trip to Austin in the triple jump after the UIL added her to the qualifying list Monday afternoon.
The three-time regional qualifier recorded a personal-best jump of 39 feet, 7 1/2 inches.
Senior Diego Moya finished his career by placing 11th in the 1-mile run with a personal-best time of 4:30.31, and Madeline Raess finished 14th in the high jump (5 feet).
CLASS 4A
In the Class 4A competition, the Lady Pioneers led the local teams with a third-place score of 47. Columbia placed 11th with 20; Brazosport had 12 for 15th place, and Sweeny took 21st with nine. In the boys standings, Iowa Colony placed seventh with 32 points, followed by Brazosport with 20 for 11th and Sweeny with 1 point. Columbia did not score a point.
BRAZOSPORT
Xavier Butler led Brazosport with two wins Saturday.
The senior blazed past the competition in the 100 open with a time of 10.43 and picked up steam down the stretch in the 200 meters to win the event in 21.40, nearly beating Stafford’s Harold Kidd by a second (22.27).
Ahmasia Brown missed making the cut to state by .08 seconds in the 200-meter open. Brown crossed the line in 25.34, while Madison Holmes of El Campo took second in 25.26.
The Lady Ships will not send last year’s two state-qualifying relay teams back to Austin. The 800 quartet finished fifth in 1:45.05, and the 400 relay team took sixth in 59.52.
COLUMBIA
Londyn Brown is returning to Austin after she finished runner-up in the triple with a distance of 37 feet, 3 3/4 inches.
Brown also competed in the long jump, finishing sixth despite winning her flight, with a leap of 17 feet, 7 3/4 inches. Brown also missed the cut to state in the high jump by recording a third-place height of 5 feet, 4 inches. Boerne’s Kendall Lemm won the event with a height of 5-10.
Last year’s state qualifier, Alyssa Lewis, will not make a return trip. The junior placed third in the 400 open in 58.68, missing the cut by .54 seconds. Her prelim time of 57.93 was a season-best.
Other finishers who did not qualify included ninth place, Braylon Thomas, 200-meter dash, 22.57; 10th, Savannah Ward, shot put, 33-3.5 and Cade Thoe, pole vault, 12-6; 11th, Justin Cottrell, Thomas, Kai Castile and Travis Schoppa, 400-meter relay, 43.63; 12th, Columbia 1-mile relay, 4:18.68; 13th Katelyn Keen, shot put, 32-11.50; and 14th, Keen, discus, 93-02.
IOWA COLONY
The Lady Pioneers won two events and sent three to Austin.
The quartet of Arius Williams, Hannah Young, Bailee Wilturner and Ashtyn Lewis won the 1-mile relay in a time of 3:55. The Lady Pioneers are also sending the 800 relay team of Williams, Young, Adriana Murry and Lewis to Austin after placing runner-up in 1:42.39.
Iowa Colony qualified two athletes in the 400 open, winning one.
Lewis was the champion after clocking in at 56.80, and Ian Hill qualified in the boys version with a runner-up time of 49.06. Hill almost qualified in two events with a third-place time of 1:59.55 in the 800 run. He missed the cut to state to Wharton’s Kameron Mitchell by .68 seconds.
The Pioneers’ 800-meter relay team scored eight points with a fourth-place time of 1:30.86, and the 1-mile relay also took fourth in 3:22.34.
Other finishers included fifth place, Antoine Martin, Jr., 100-meter dash, 11.09; sixth place, Zia Willett, 100-meter hurdles, 15.85; seventh, Williams, 200-meter dash, 26.02; 13th, Willett, 300-meter hurdles, 49.96; 15th, Katherine Canchola, 1-mile run, 5:45.03; and 16th, Adan Saucedo, 1-mile run, 4:47.95.
SWEENY
Sweeny had no qualifier, but Amya Joseph led the Lady Dogs by finishing third in the 300 hurdles in 46.61. Teammate Alecia King placed sixth in 48.86. Also scoring was Jaxen Schroeder, with a sixth-place vault of 13 feet in the pole vault.
Other finishers included 15th place, King, long jump, 15-6; 16th, Kayla Eulenfeld, discus, 85-03.
DANBURY
The Class 3A school had no state qualifiers, but some runners finished in the finals.
Last season’s state qualifier, senior Adan Lewis, placed sixth in the 100-meter dash with a time of 10.97. He did not qualify in the finals of the 200 open, clocking in at 10.97 for 12th place in the prelims.
Senior Michael Goudy also finished in the finals by crossing the finish line in 52.32 in the 400 open to place sixth.
The other Panthers event that competed at the regional meet was the 400-meter relay team of Goudy, Lewis, Caleb Warner and Max McLeland. That quartet finished 13th in the prelims with a season-best 43.96.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.