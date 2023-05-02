CLUTE
It all started at a friend’s house on a nearby river, and it ended years later with a championship ring with their high school careers counting down.
Brazoswood seniors Jayden Arana, Sean Brown, Ethan Lower and Anthony Sury celebrated their state water polo championship for a final time in high school Friday by receiving their long-awaited rings in front of almost the entire student body at Brazoswood High School.
Friday morning, the Bucs were honored at a pep rally that recognized several school clubs, including the Lady Bucs opening the first round of the softball playoffs at home.
The presentation was also unique, with students from the school’s culinary arts program serving the boys their rings on a silver platter. The cue for the culinary students to enter the Performance Gym was campus athletics director Joe Dale Cary saying, “These boys were hungry for a state championship ring.”
“For me and Anthony, we finished phase one, and now it is on to phase two, college and maybe some shot at a national title,” Arana said.
Arana signed with Iona University in February, and Sury recently signed with Austin College to both continue their water polo careers and look to expand the sport for future generations.
“In 10 years, we are going to come back to the same alma mater-type thing, and it’s always good to be a part of something great,” Arana said. “And you don’t have to be on the team but to be a part of a school that can achieve great things is also a good thing.”
The Bucs, a juggernaut in the sport for almost the last decade under head coach Robert Brown, won the UIL’s inaugural water polo state championship. The Lady Bucs finished runners-up.
After years of water polo being a Texas Swimming Coaches Interscholastic Association sport, the UIL sanctioned the sport and moved it to the fall, and Brazoswood benefitted from the change.
Behind three stellar seniors, a junior leading scorer and a freshman not afraid of the big moments, the Bucs went undefeated with a 28-0-1 record and claimed the school’s sixth state title in its history and first since 2011.
At the state tournament, the Bucs beat Southlake Carroll, 16-14, in the semifinal game and a 19-10 win over Boerne Champion to claim the state title at the Josh Davis Natatorium in San Antonio.
After years of coming so close in the TISCA state tournament, Sury, Sean Brown and Arana finally claimed that elusive title. Lower was playing in his first season as the team’s goalkeeper.
“I just wanted to be what my team needed me to be and step into any role they needed me to play,” Lower said. “Any way for me to get a state championship.”
Robert Brown was happy with how his keeper contributed when the team’s initial goalie left the sport before the season began.
“He did it perfectly,” he said. “That is not an easy job to do, and he stepped in and — we couldn’t have done it without him.”
Sury was fittingly named the state tournament MVP. Mason Potter was the Bucs’ constant force on offense, and freshman Michael Johnson made critical plays in the regional tournament to help get the team to San Antonio.
“I think it’s great because we are in the middle of nowhere, basically, and Dallas has had the best polo in Texas the last couple of years, and the Houston teams have these pipelines, all these clubs, so I think it was good we were able to stick together the last four years and come out on time,” Sury said.
Sury got his start in water polo when he was a Lake Jackson Intermediate School student when Robert Brown told him he should play because of his size.
“It just felt natural and easy to play,” Sury said. “Then I quit swimming, and Coach Brown helped bring me back.”
Before the UIL sanctioned the sport in the fall of 2022, the Brazoswood water polo programs made seven trips to the TISCA state tournament. Still, that state title always eluded Arana and his teammates.
“This is a sport where kids don’t start until they are in the seventh or eighth grade, so they have a few steps first, but it is not hard to catch up if you join at a late period,” he said. “We all started when we were in the eighth grade; we went and beat a bunch of kids who have been playing since kindergarten — it is all about the amount of work you put in. You can always do more than somebody else.
“And that’s the thing with all sports, but it’s not big enough to where you have 300 kids in Dallas putting in the hours per week.”
Sean Brown stated how winning state and getting a championship ring was always a goal dating back to before he was a freshman.
He, Arana and brothers Cole and Mason Potter had the dream early on when they would play water polo in a river near at the Potter’s home. Arana credited Cole, the older brother of Mason, for getting the boys focused on doing something great in the sport.
Since 2014, when Robert Brown revived the water polo program, Sean Brown remembered his oldest brother, Ryan, being a part of that revival. His older brother Kyle also played in the program while Sean was growing up, and he reflected on how the goal for the program evolved over the years, from wanting to go to state to aiming for a state title.
“It’s crazy how it was thinking about making state to all of a sudden, let’s win,” Sean Brown said. “And we literally came out of nowhere; now, we are a powerhouse.”
