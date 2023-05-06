The Brazoswood Buccaneers opened the Class 6A bidistrict playoffs with an 11-3 loss to the Pearland Oilers Friday night at Wilson Field.

Fans for both teams filled the standing-room-only bleachers down both sidelines to see the Bucs take an early 3-0 lead after two innings.

Josh Horsch led off the bottom of the second with a walk. After Raul Alanis struck out, Jeremiah Hernandez hit a line-drive single to center field. Ezekial Rios walked, and Danner Bowles drove a double down the third base line, bringing in Horsch and Hernandez, with Rios moving to third on the throw to the plate. Austin Crainer grounded out on a high chopper to shortstop, scoring Bowles.

Pearland answered with three runs in the top of the third inning, which included three Brazoswood errors and ended on a throw from left fielder Horsch that cut down Anthony Avalos trying to score on a single by Isaiah Castaneda.

With a full moon rising over the scoreboard in left-center field, the rest of the scoring belonged to the Oilers, with another run in the fourth, two more in the sixth, and five more to close out the top of the seventh inning.

Hernandez pitched an impressive 5 2/3 innings for the Bucs to start the game, throwing an unofficial count of 112 pitches.

Bowles, Alanis and Trent Waterbury also pitched for the home team.

The two teams will resume the best-of-three 6A-Region 3 series today in Pearland with Game 2. First pitch is 1 p.m., and Game 3, if necessary, will follow 30 minutes later.

Brazoswood coach Mike Cressman said his team will enter today's game with the same confidence they did tonight’s.

“There’s a reason why we play three games,” he said. “Austin Crainer, who has been strong for us all year, will start the next game. If we get to the third game, anything can happen."