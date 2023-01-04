CLUTE — Several Brazoswood water polo swimmers have made the Texas Interscholastic Swim Coaches Association All-State teams, which were announced Tuesday.
Anthony Sury was named the Dennis Fosdick player of the year and the offensive player of the year for the boys.
Jayden Arana and Mason Potter each made first-team honors, and Brazoswood head water polo coach Robert Brown was named coach of the year.
Other superlative honors went to Will Harrison, Boerne Champion, newcomer of the year; Travis Thames, Pearland Dawson, defensive player of the year; and Blake Bausch, Flower Mound, goalkeeper of the year.
Dawson also had Logan Kraft named as a second-team honoree, and Thames was an honorable mention selection.
On the girls side, Lady Buc goalkeeper Gigi Lower earned first-team honors, and Sarah Gambrel and Mallory Kesler were each named to the second team.
Superlatives for the girls included Lola Trujillo, Foster, Donn Boyd player of the year and offensive player of the year; Violet Hunt, Cy Creek, newcomer of the year; Jojo Walters, Southlake Carroll, defensive player of the year; Clara McKee, Foster, goalkeeper of the year; and Kassy Parker, Foster, coach of the year.
The Bucs (28-0-1) defeated Southlake Carroll, 15-13, in double overtime in the Class 6A state semifinal and claimed the inaugural UIL state water polo championship with a 19-10 victory over Boerne Champion on Oct. 29 at the Josh Davis Natatorium in San Antonio.
The Lady Bucs (22-4), the inaugural UIL 6A state water polo runner-up, defeated Brandeis, 15-4, in the state semifinal and lost to Foster, 12-6, in the state championship game.
