CLUTE
Clear Creek’s Aaliyah Ramadan picked up where she left off in District 24-6A play.
The district’s reigning offensive player of the year scored two first-half goals, and Clear Creek’s 4-0 lead was too much for Brazoswood to overcome in a 4-2 district-opening loss for the Lady Bucs at Slade Field.
The Ladycats (1-0-0, 2-6-1) led 4-0 at halftime, while Brazoswood had few answers offensively. However, the Lady Bucs figured it out in the second half and put themselves in a position to close within a goal and force a tie, but time ran out.
“I think anytime you go into a game, you have a chance,” Lady Bucs coach Kim Blank said. “I was trying to get to halftime; it’s not anything else that you play where you can call a timeout … We had to get to halftime and keep it 4-0 so we could re-adjust.”
The Lady Bucs mustered little offense in the first half, with one free kick stopped by Creek’s keeper.
However, the Lady Bucs came out firing in the second half.
The team’s first shot on goal came 1:30 in the second half, and the Lady Bucs finally pushed through 1:22 later when Alicia Chi received a pass from Ginne Saavedra. Chi worked around a defender and fired the ball into the net to make it a 4-1 game.
After some pressure from Creek, Brazoswood was back at it with a free kick that sailed above the net and a shot that ran into the side of the net, but with 15:18 left in regulation, Julia Whitlow’s shot deflected off a Creek defender and into the net to close the gap to 4-2.
The Lady Bucs’ intensity grew with six shots, two on goal in the final 15:18 of play.
Maya Funk passed the ball to Makenna Perez, who found Mallory Varga on the right edge, but the junior striker’s shot was high and wide of the net with 12:30 left to go.
Less than two minutes later, Olivia Mitchell passed to Varga, who crossed the ball in front of the goal, but no one was there to clean it up.
Funk’s shot on goal with 10:30 left was saved, and the Creek defense thwarted a Chi-to-Olivia Arauz-to-Varga connection with 6:45 left.
Chi found Rowan Davenport in front of the net, but Davenport’s ricochet landed wide. The Lady Bucs’ final attempt was a shot on goal with 19 seconds left, but it was saved to end the game.
“We played much better in the second half, we were playing as a unit, and if we would have given them an 80-minute game, I think we would have given them a better game,” Blank said, but I am proud of their effort in the second half.”
The Ladycats got on the board in the eighth minute when Ramadan gained possession and outraced the rest of the Lady Buc defense, setting up a one-on-one matchup with goalkeeper Allie Habeck and putting the ball in the back of the net for the 1-0 lead.
Creek restarted play on a throw in the 18th minute when Ari Abramsky controlled the ball off a Lady Buc and broke away, taking it to the distance and firing to the left side of the net for a 2-0 lead.
Ramadan scored the Ladycats’ next goal when she received the pass from Callie Gentry after Abramsky traveled with the ball up the field. Gentry then passed the ball inside to Ramadan for her second goal in the 20th minute.
Six minutes later, Creek got its final goal from the backside. However, composure and defense aided in the Lady Bucs’ comeback attempt.
Brazoswood did not let the frustrations of being down 4-0 turn into committing fouls or drawing yellow cards. One player was carded late in the second half on a physical play.
“I’m super proud of how our girls act,” Blank said. “I have said it 100 times; there’s nowhere else I’d want to coach. These kids are great, they work hard, they give you everything they have and they keep composure.
“I heard the stands getting rowdy, but we don’t get involved in that. We go out there and play.”
The defense also played a role.
Ramadan was quiet after scoring her two goals, and the Ladycats recorded just two shots on goal in the final 40 minutes — none in the final 35 minutes — after tallying eight in the first half.
“Breah Garcia, we moved her to kind of shut down No. 9, and I thought she did a great job with her in the second half,” Blank said. “She had three goals in the first half, but Breah did a great job on her, and Julia did a good job. Even in the first half, it was the defense’s fault, and we didn’t change out someone; we just changed personnel and who was on who. That adjustment helped us.”
Brazoswood (0-1-0, 5-4-0) will look to rebound Friday at Clear Brook.
