Texas City’s Kason Smith (30) tries to pass the ball around Angleton’s Myalek Woods, right, and Braydon Campbell during a District 18-5A boys basketball game Jan. 10. Campbell and Woods were named to the all-district boys basketball teams.
The realignment to District 18-5A was challenging for Angleton.
The Wildcats rushed out to a 16-7 overall record in pre-district play but finished the district season 3-9 to settle for sixth place in the standings.
Rival Manvel (10-3, 21-10) won the district, followed by Texas City (9-4, 21-13), Galveston Ball (8-4, 17-11) and Friendswood (6-6, 17-15).
Despite the finish, Angleton had too much talent not to have all-district boys basketball selections.
Manvel’s Jamari McDowell was named the district’s most valuable player; Texas City’s Clovis McCain was the offensive player of the year; Galveston Ball’s Malcolm Simpson was the defensive player of the year, and London Deyon was the newcomer of the year; and Manvel’s Chris Wilson was named the coach of the year.
Angleton’s Braydon Campbell was a first-team selection.
Other first-teamers included Manvel’s RJ Hurd and Reuben Doria; Santa Fe’s Nick Jaco and Ivan Lloyd; Galveston Ball’s Will Cianfrini; Texas City’s Glen Parker and Anson Johnson; La Porte’s Trent Callies; and Friendswood’s Dyllan Baker.
Second-team selections for Angleton included Myalek Woods, Majestic Ford and Langston Myrick.
Other second-teamers were Manvel’s Kaeden Smith, Kolin Polk and Fourest Mills; Friendswood’s Ben Burke, Luke Ballard and Adam Buffington; Galveston Ball’s Vernon Web and Connor O’Donohoe; Santa Fe’s Aaron Grimm; La Porte’s Phillip Ned and Texas City’s Tristen Blackmon.
Angleton’s honorable mentions were Carson Smith and Michael Martinez.
Wildcats who made the academic all-district team included Campbell, Ford, Martinez, Smith, Myrick, Chris Edwards, Kaleb Jammer, Traevin Williams, Josh Solis, Tony Jackson, Cameron Morgan and Rudy Paz.
