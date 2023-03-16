District 26-4A was competitive during the 2022-23 season, including two play-in games needed between three teams at the end of the year to determine who would be the No. 4 seed in the final standings. The district also welcomed a new school, Iowa Colony, to the mix, and the Pioneers impressed many.
The Pioneers (10-2, 28-5) placed second in the district and won their inaugural playoff game in a 73-48 victory over Brookshire Royal in a Class 4A-Region 4 bidistrict round game. The Pioneers’ season ended to state semifinalist Boerne, 54-32.
State-ranked Iowa Colony also enjoyed several winning streaks, including a season-long 12 games.
Columbia (5-8, 10-23) saw a three-win district improvement from last season and seven wins overall under first-year head coach Sean Cox. The team’s biggest highlight was defeating Brazosport, 33-24, in the second play-in game to advance to the playoffs as the No. 4 seed. The Roughnecks lost to El Campo, 65-54, in a bidistrict game.
Rounding out the standings were the Exporters (4-8, 6-20) in fifth place and Sweeny (1-11, 6-22) in seventh.
Stafford (12-0, 31-8) won the district, and La Marque (7-5, 15-19) placed third.
Plenty of local players made the all-district boys basketball teams, including two superlatives and a coach of the year honoree.
Iowa Colony’s Haydon Caston was tagged as the district’s newcomer of the year, and Columbia’s Kaison Lewis was the sixth man of the year. Iowa Colony coach Jay Simon was named the district’s coach of the year.
Other superlative accolades went to Stafford’s Glenn Bishop as the most valuable player; La Marque’s Xavier Clayton was the offensive MVP; and Bay City’s Carlon Jones was the defensive MVP.
First-team selections included Brazosport’s Savion Lewis; Iowa Colony’s Jacody Miles, Robert Greene and Kamal Henry; Columbia’s Tate Thrasher; Stafford’s Michael Fontenot-Ross, Justin Ugo, Maxwell Frels and Derrius Fench; Bay City’s Alex Estrada; and La Marque’s Herman Raleigh and Jasiya Johnson.
Second-team honors went to Brazosport’s Toric Goins; Sweeny’s Clinton Varner; Iowa Colony’s Jarvis Solomon, Leon Gravsande and Chase Wiley; Columbia’s Trevon Lewis; Stafford’s Ashton Miller, Braden East, D’Marion Ware and Rayheinz Henry; Bay City’s Adrian Molina and La Marque’s Talbert Jones and Quintrell Hampton.
Honorable mention selections included Brazosport’s Khelyn Mitchell and Michael Edwards; Sweeny’s Tristan Lewis and Seth Jammer; Iowa Colony’s Jaylen Brown; Columbia’s Hamza Johnson and Cameron Page; Stafford’s Kaleb Roberson; Bay City’s Z’Marion Bryan and Braylon Williams and La Marque’s Jarvis Haynes.
Academic all-district went to Columbia’s Derek Humbird, Noe Gallardo and Mudassir Abdullah. Other schools did not announce their academic teams.
