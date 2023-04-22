After making the playoffs for 11 consecutive seasons, the Brazoswood Lady Bucs went a second straight year of missing the postseason in a competitive district in 2023.
The Lady Bucs (4-7-1, 9-10-1) finished fifth in the District 24-6A standings, missing the cut to the playoffs by four points.
Region 3 qualifier Clear Lake (11-0-1, 19-3-2) won the district, followed by Clear Creek (8-3, 11-10-2), Clear Springs (6-4-2, 14-10-2) and Clear Falls (5-4-2, 8-9-4).
The Lady Bucs still had eight selections as part of the all-District 24-6A girls soccer teams.
Sophomore Alicia Chi led Brazoswood as the co-utility player of the year with Creek’s Ava Dawkins.
Other superlative selections included Creek’s Aaliyah Ramadan as the district’s most valuable player; Lake’s Addison Heausler was the defensive MVP, Mia Brumlow was the offensive MVP, Sofia Fair was the outstanding senior and head coach Lisa Manis was the district’s coach of the year; and Falls’ Gwendolyn Cook was newcomer of the year, and Kylie Soich was goalkeeper of the year.
First-team selections for Brazoswood included Kyla Goff and Julia Whitlow.
Other honorees included Lake’s Ellie Morgan, Jordyn Williams, Matti Penders, Eden Fuentes and Lauren Barrera; Creek’s Danielle Malota, Callie Gentry, Dianna Andaur and Eve Hewett; Springs’ Jessica Marker, Alex Davies, Taylor Millard and Carly Jordan; Falls’ Haley Conrad, Kylie Polk and Natalie Luong; Dickinson’s Jamie Noriega and Kailey Hancock; and Brook’s Kendall Mackenzie and Valeria Pichardo.
Second-team players for Brazoswood included Ginne Saavedra and Layla Mireles.
Other selections went to Lake’s Meredith Mason, Ava Hu, Zoe Strange, Jaelyn Bracamonte and Carlie Edmonds; Creek’s Daisey Huerta, Ariell Abramsky, Chloie Vargas and Julia Calderon; Springs’ Julie Vasquez, Brooke Thompson, Briana Flores and Amanda Zyla; Falls’ Allie Shaw-Therrell, Maya Mathai and Addison Hodge; Dickinson’s Yaritza Menjivar and Kaylee Harris; and Brook’s Keira Zorman and Alexia Velasquez.
Brazoswood players named to the district’s honorable mention list included Breah Garcia, Olivia Arauz and Allie Habeck.
Other honorable mention selections included Lake’s Amelia Weiss, Taylor Russell and Alayna Hanlin; Creek’s Olivia Hewett, Averi Jo Casso and Morgan Handly; Springs; Tai Gordon, Maddy Harry and Briana Sepulveda; Falls’ Ellie Gurka, Hannah Starkey and Rebecca Borland; Dickinson’s Samantha Chavarria, Ava Axtle and McKinley Jones; and Brook’s Nayeli Ramirez, Samantha Pastrano and Alaa Abdelsalam.
Lady Bucs named to the academic all-district list included Arauz, McKinley Blank, Chi, Rowan Davenport, Maya Funk, Garcia, Habeck, Mireles, Olivia Mitchell, Samantha Nevarez, Grace Odom, Makenna Perez, Skylar Rohde, Saavedra, Mallory Sierra and Mallory Varga.
