WEST COLUMBIA — Columbia’s Hayden Coker was recognized for another honor stemming from his breakout junior season on the diamond.

Coker was named a second-team selection on the Blue Bell/Texas Sports Writers Association’s Class 4A all-state baseball team for the 2023 season. The selections were announced Wednesday.

It’s the Roughneck’s second such all-state honor in as many months.

The incoming senior was named to the Texas High School Baseball Coaches Association all-State team as a first-team honoree June 14.

Coker also was named the District 26-4A offensive most valuable player this season.

Coker averaged .394 with a .466 on-base percentage, 1.183 on-base plus slugging and a slugging percentage of .717. He had 39 hits, 12 doubles, four triples, four home runs, 28 RBIs and 26 runs scored this season.

The center fielder had a 1.000 fielding percentage in 41 chances. He recorded 36 putouts.

Coker helped guide a Columbia team that won its first district title since 2014 and first outright since 2000.

Sinton catcher Blake Mitchell was the player of the year on the Blue Bell/Texas Sports Writers Association’s Class 4A baseball team.

He batted .457 with 15 doubles, six homers and 42 runs batted in, leading Sinton (37-4) to the state tournament. The LSU signee, who was the eighth overall pick in the MLB Draft by Kansas City, drew 61 walks and had 41 stolen bases. He was the state’s two-time Gatorade Player of the Year.