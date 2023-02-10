WEST COLUMBIA
Now Columbia waits.
The Roughnecks came into Friday’s District 26-4A game needing a win and a Brazosport loss in Bay City.
One of those things didn’t happen; luckily for the Roughnecks, the latter did, and now they wait for Tuesday.
The ’Necks kept pace with No. 11-ranked Iowa Colony, staying within no more than a couple of possessions, but the Pioneers’ pressure defense and converting on the other end in the fourth quarter were too much to withstand in Friday’s 43-32 victory for the Pioneers.
“If you look back, our team was a lot different, and the kids who ended up being on varsity were competitors, competed in practice and never quit, no matter if it was Stafford, Iowa Colony or anybody else,” Roughnecks coach Sean Cox said.
With Bay City’s win over Brazosport on Friday, there is still a chance for Columbia (4-8, 9-22) to get into the playoffs.
The Roughnecks need the Blackcats (4-7, 8-18) and Exporters (4-7, 6-19) to lose their respective games Tuesday, which would put the three teams in a tie for fourth place at 4-8 in the district and create a couple of play-in games between the three teams.
The Ships host La Marque on Tuesday.
“Earlier in the year, we lost some close games, and we were able to overcome those because last year, they weren’t in close games,” Cox said. “So it’s a huge deal to be at this point and see that growth and how far we have come from the start of the year to now.
“We fought injury, we fought people changed teams and we have faced adversity all year. Yeah, we tripled our wins from last year, but we set out to make the playoffs, and hopefully, we still have a chance to do that.”
The Roughnecks certainly gave themselves an opportunity Friday night, and rebounding was the important ingredient early.
“We had a focus because we knew we were going to be short-handed,” Cox said. “We went with two bigs in the game, which we usually don’t do. We try to spread the ball out, but to be able to bang down low and get those rebounds were huge.
“It helped us have an advantage there.”
The ’Necks converted four first-quarter points on the offensive glass while the Pioneers shot 4-of-20 from the floor. With the score tied at 8, Trevon Lewis drove in the lane for a layup with 1:26 left, and a Blake Osteen delivered a kick-out pass to Mudassir Abdullah, who knocked down a jumper to push Columbia’s lead to 12-8. Osteen drained a foul shot with 32 seconds left for a 13-8 advantage after one quarter of play.
The Roughnecks recorded seven defensive boards to limit the Pioneers to one-and-done possessions throughout the quarter.
“Early on, we were able to limit them to one shot and get possession. It was something we had been talking about that they were going to get their shots, so we have to make sure that we stopped on one,” Cox said. “We kind of let that go in the second quarter.”
Iowa Colony came out with a furious 7-0 run to open the second quarter for a 15-13 with 4:30 left in the first half.
Jarvis Solomon hit on a jumper to open the quarter, and Haydon Caston hit on one-of-two free throws to close the deficit to 13-11. Two possessions later, Solomon connected in transition to tie the game, and Kamal Henry gave the Pioneers the lead with a jumper.
Cameron Page’s backside offensive rebound and putback tied the game at 15 with 3:35 to go, but Iowa Colony outscored the home team 8-4 to lead 23-19 at halftime.
“Our plan was to originally come into the game and press them to try to turn them over, but kudos to those guys because they handled the pressure very well and got layups, which kept the game close,” Iowa Colony coach Jay Simon said. “After halftime, we decided to get out of our press and just played solid man-to-man defense and use our depth to come at them in waves, which kind of wore them down.”
Three critical points came from Robert Greene, who hit on a jumper and drew the harm with 5.2 seconds left in a 20-19 game. The sophomore’s free throw pushed his team’s lead to 23-19.
Columbia pulled within one, 24-23, with 5:21 left in the third quarter, but Iowa Colony ended the stanza with a 6-2 advantage to lead 30-25 heading into the fourth.
That’s when the Pioneers put the game away.
Columbia did not score until the 5:14 mark, but Caston’s and-one pushed the Pioneers’ lead to 33-25 one minute into the fourth.
After Abdullah’s jumper made it 33-27, Jaylen Brown found Caston for a bucket and Caston’s putback one possession later made it a 37-27 game.
“Haydon took over the game in the second half. He has been so steady for us all season long,” Simon said. “The blocked shots, the rebounding and offensive prowess he had tonight was fun to watch, and he basically put us in the winner’s circle. Once he got going, nobody could stop him in the second half.
“He is 6-foot-1, maybe 6-foot-2, but he plays likes he’s 6-9. It’s really fun to witness his dominance this season at his size.”
Henry had a free throw, and another Pioneer putback gave the visitors a 40-27 lead with 2:16 left.
The Pioneers scored nine points off ’Neck turnovers in the fourth quarter.
“I told them at halftime, ‘You have to eliminate turnovers and second-chance points,’ and when you get tired, you turn the ball over,” Cox said. “And they were playing good man defense, an up-tempo man defense.”
The Roughnecks fought back with a 3-pointer and a bucket by Kaison Lewis to close within 40-32 with 1:45 left.
“He is a bucket-getter. That is the great thing about him,” Cox said. “He started tonight, but most of the year, he has been coming off the bench, and the big thing with him is when he gets in, he hits buckets.
“It’s pretty awesome what he can do. Everybody doubts him when he gets on the court, but after they see him, everyone cheers. He is a difference-maker, and I’m glad he is a sophomore, so he’ll be coming back.”
However, the Pioneers’ 3-of-6 clip from the foul line was enough to leave Columbia with the win.
Friday’s game was also senior night for Tate Thrasher, Derek Humbird and Clarance Thomas. Cox was happy to get Thrasher back after not playing last season, he said.
“I’m super glad he came out and bought in because he is a difference-maker, great rebounder, great teammate, he can score, he can do all of those things,” Cox said.
Humbird missed a lot of the season because of injury, but Cox praised him and Thomas for being a good teammates.
It might be their final home game of their careers, but Cox is hopeful it won’t be their final one in a Roughneck uniform.
