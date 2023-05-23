WEST COLUMBIA
Columbia had a solid weekend in a pair of 7-on-7 State Qualifying Tournaments.
The Roughnecks went 2-1 in Friday’s tournament at Hitchcock and their home competition Saturday, while Iowa Colony also finished 2-1 Saturday at Griggs Field.
In Saturday’s tournament, Columbia opened with a 34-19 win over La Marque, lost to Hitchcock, 20-12, and defeated La Grange, 32-19, to end the afternoon.
The winners of each pool competed in the championship game, with Hitchcock and Bay City facing off for Saturday’s championship. The Bulldogs qualified for the 7-on-7 state tournament after beating the Blackcats, 31-13.
The state 7-on-7 tournament will be June 22 to 24 at Veterans Memorial Park in College Station.
“I thought we competed real well,” Columbia coach Robert Johnson said. “We competed against Hitchcock last night (Friday), and I think they beat us by 30 or so, and they beat us by eight today. So we competed a lot better today.”
In the first game against the Cougars, Blake Osteen accounted for three of the Roughnecks’ five touchdowns, including a 40-yard score on third down from quarterback Major Marshall.
Marshall also had a jump ball pass to Luke Breazeale late in the second half that Breazeale hauled in with the defender all over him. Breazeale snatched a pass out of the air one play later before it got past him for a 34-13 lead.
“During the scrimmages, we’ve had two quarterbacks, but during the SQTs, he’s been our only quarterback, and he has progressed,” Johnson said of Marshall. “Every time we have played, he has gotten better.”
The ’Necks kept their game with Hitchcock close, trailing 14-6 at the half following Breazeale’s pass breakup at the end of the first half.
Logan Lewis pulled in a pass for the score to close within 14-12 midway through the second half, but Hitchcock went up, 20-12, with a 45-yard touchdown pass with 6:08 remaining.
Marshall threw to Breazeale for a first down with 30 seconds left, but Marshall’s next pass was intercepted at the goal line.
Marshall and Breazeale connected in the third game against La Grange to give the ’Necks a 13-7 lead, and a Columbia interception on La Grange’s offensive possession kept the lead intact at the half.
Marshall threw three second-half touchdowns, culminated by Trevon Lewis’ grab in the corner of the end zone to lead 32-19.
IOWA COLONY
The Pioneers punctuated their 2-1 afternoon with a 21-14 upset win over Silsbee in the team’s final game of the day.
The Pioneers were coming off a 2-1 evening at the Hitchcock qualifying state tournament, beating The Woodlands Christian, 19-2, and Hitchcock junior varsity, 26-20. The team fell to eventual tournament champs and state qualifier Hamshire-Fannett, 49-31.
The Pioneers’ lone loss Saturday was their first game of the day, a 20-13 defeat to Bay City. Quarterback Camren Renfro’s touchdown pass to Landrew Ward gave the Pioneers a 13-7 lead.
Bay City took a 14-13 lead on the next possession when Alex Estrada found Xylan Williams, and the Blackcats extended the lead when a Renfro interception was returned for a pick-six.
Iowa Colony would go three-and-out on its final offensive possession.
Iowa Colony rebounded against the Columbia junior varsity team with a 21-6 victory.
Columbia’s Cade Thoe gave the Roughnecks a 6-0 lead with a touchdown pass, but the Pioneers scored the next 21 points.
Renfro hit Ward for a 29-yard pass to set up a 16-yard score to Nolynn Haygood for a 7-6 lead. Renfro found Haygood again before the end of the half to push the lead to 14-6.
In the team’s second-to-last offensive possession of the game, Renfro’s 45-yard touchdown pass put the final touch on the win.
Renfro hit Ward and Wyatt Hanley to go up 14-8 in the final game against Silsbee, but the Tigers tied it on a Dre’leon Miller touchdown reception early in the second half before the Pioneers prevailed late. Miller, a four-star recruit with offers from USC and LSU, had both of the Tigers’ touchdowns against the Pioneers, including a catch in triple coverage.
Iowa Colony linebacker Haydon Caston — who has received Division I offers from North Texas and Arkansas State — collected two interceptions on the afternoon to lead the defense.
Danbury competed in a state qualifying tournament Saturday, finishing 0-3 at the Brazos SQT. The Panthers lost, 32-0, to host Brazos, 41-8 against Ganado and 7-6 to Rice Consolidated.
