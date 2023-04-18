A successful season under a new head coach led to nearly the entire Columbia Lady ’Necks girls soccer team being named to this year’s all-District 21-4A list.
The Lady ’Necks (11-1, 21-4) won their first district title since 2019, with Caitlin Riley taking over the program. Columbia advanced to a Class 4A-Region 3 quarterfinal round, where its season ended to former district foe Bay City.
Several other local teams experienced the postseason this year aside from Columbia.
Brazosport (8-3-1, 12-7-3) qualified for the postseason for the 15th consecutive year, sixth under head coach Robert Nicoll. The Lady Ships were Class 4A-Region 3 Area finalists for a fourth straight year, excluding 2020.
New school Iowa Colony (4-7-1, 9-12-1) qualified for the playoffs in its inaugural season by winning two of its final three games and getting helped to keep Stafford out of the playoffs.
Sweeny (2-7-2, 3-11-3) missed the playoffs for a second consecutive season and Needville (10-2, 20-5-0) placed second in the district standings.
Columbia had two players earn superlative honors. Foreign exchange student Maddie Haas was named the utility player of the year and keeper Lynzi Thompson was named co-goalkeeper of the year with Needville’s Mikah Giles. Riley was named the coach of the year.
Iowa Colony freshman Valeria Sanchez was named offensive most valuable player and Sweeny’s Kamryn Brown earned defensive MVP.
The remaining superlative honors went to Needville’s Jayleen Aguirre as the district’s MVP and Stafford’s Arely Tanez was named newcomer of the year.
First-team selections for Columbia included Evie Jenkins, McKenzie Whipple, Melina Fox and Savannah Goolsby; Brazosport’s Lizet Jimenez and Fabiola Cruz; Iowa Colony’s Veronica Roman and Lizbeth Lira; and Sweeny’s Norah Sparks.
Other first teamers were Needville’s Ariana Franco, Mia Guillen and Emma Cardenas; Stafford’s Gianira Garcia; and La Marque’s Leslie Zuniga.
Second-team honors included Columbia’s Amberlee Cardwell, Hayley Broussard, Genesis Kay and Cianna Allen; Brazosport’s Aubrey Martinez and Karlie Gomez; Iowa Colony’s Elizabeth Rodas and Lesley Garcia; and Sweeny’s Kamrynn Moore.
Other second-team accolades went to Needville’s Maddie Watson, Jennifer Reyes and Kim Jasso; Stafford’s Jacqueline Escobar; and La Marque’s Janelle Leiva.
Honorable mention players were Columbia’s Addee Herrera, Riley Huckaby, Karmen Hanzik, Katelynn Dirzanowski, Natalie Sharpe and Braylee Schill; Brazosport’s Brooklynn Rhoades, Ariana Rendon, Natali Reyes, Arianna Arredondo, Samantha Kaale and Daniela Gutierrez; Iowa Colony’s Violet Wilkinson, Keira Quinteros, Evelyn Garcia, Mackenzie Grumley, Bridgette Betancourt and Audrey Harriman; and Sweeny’s Caydance Lobdell, Chesnee Mathis, Cadie Phillips, Madison Warner, Kaley Smith and Lynly Salas; Stafford’s Distiny Velasquez, Alyssa Maldonado, Aleena Duarte-Lavelle, Montserrat Leon de Paz, Kylie Ortiz and Dayanara Macias; and La Marque’s Paula Melendez, Yuleanna Delgado, Makenzie Doyle, Brianna Alvarez, Mariah Langham and Ruby Heredia.
All-Academic players included Columbia’s Broussard, Cardwell, Dirzanowski, Fox, Goolsby, Aniyah Gordin, Haas, Hanzik, Herrera, Huckaby, Jenkins, Kay, Schylar Lavender, Andrea Olguin, Nicole Savastano, Schill, Sharpe, Summer Strother, Thompson, Jennifer Zavala, Kate Kondra, Enola Rester and Mackenna Savant; Brazosport’s Jimenez, Kaale, Reyes, Sabrie Torres, Itzel Alcantar, Rhoades, Martinez, Chantal Segovia, Gutierrez, Martha Oliva, Maria Garcia, Milagros Meza and Gomez; Iowa Colony’s Grumley and Dayanara Castro; and Sweeny’s Moore, Warner, Esmeralda Hernandez-Flores, Phillips, Shaylee Robinson, Mathis, Lobdell, Larissa Reynolds, Kaley Smith, Salas, Brown and Berlynn McLaren.
Columbia’s Kondra and Zavala were also named Texas High School Coaches Association Academic All-State as second-team honorees; Brazosport’s Kaale and Garcia were named honorable mention; and Sweeny’s Moore and Brown were second-team selections and making honorable mention were Lobdell, Ariyana Campbell, Smith and Mathis.
