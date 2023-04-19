Nearly three local teams in District 21-4A play qualified for the playoffs in the 2023 season.
Columbia (8-3-1, 13-8-1) battled adversity to finish second in district play, ending their season in a bidistrict round game against El Campo.
Brazosport (7-2-3, 7-9-3) overcame a slow start out of the gate to finish third in the district before its season concluded in an overtime loss to Bay City in a bidistrict game.
New school Iowa Colony (5-5-2, 5-7-2) placed fifth and missed clinching the playoffs by one goal. Sweeny (3-7-2, 3-12-2) finished sixth.
Needville (9-1-2, 18-3-3) won the district, and Stafford (5-5-2, 14-8-2) grabbed the fourth spot.
Columbia junior Kevin Garcia was named the district’s most valuable player for a second straight year to lead the all-District 26-4A honors. Iowa Colony’s Andy Cruz was named the newcomer of the year.
Other superlative selections included Needville’s Mohamed Jaber as the offensive MVP, Needville’s Jesse Moreno as defensive MVP and Blue Jays head coach Myrick Anderson as coach of the year; Stafford’s Johnathan Rinicones as utility player of the year and Ivan Maldonado as goalkeeper of the year.
First-team selections for Brazosport included Ricardo Vargas and Abelardo Segovia; Columbia’s Joelewis Guerrero, Andres Mata and Brage Seigerud; Iowa Colony’s Isaias Rodriguez; and Sweeny’s Sonny Somero.
Other first-team honorees included Needville’s Alex Santiago, Pedro Cavazos, Wyatt Hurley and Brayden Duarte; La Marque’s Juan Rodriguez; and Stafford’s Jason Rivas and Raul Peralta.
Second-team players included Brazosport’s Juan Saldana and Kevin Cortez; Columbia’s Yahir Garcia, Cade Those and Ramon Saldivar; Iowa Colony’s Oliver Segura; and Sweeny’s Isaiah Gonzales.
Other selections were Needville’s Jason Miranda, Jesus Miranda, Javier Hernandez and Adan Resendiz; La Marque’s Tavean Payton; and Stafford’s Allan Orellana and Jesus Montenegro.
Honorable mention accolades went to Brazosport’s Isaiah Lopez, Leonardo Marin, Donte Tobias, Jose Medina, Alan Villafana and Francisco Villafana; Columbia’s Logan Bailey, Ian Farrell Ayala, Gavin Sills, Sebastian Olguin, Noe Gallardo and Lazaro Santacruz; Iowa Colony’s Alvaro Dimas, Steven Rivera, Luis Ramirez, Manuel Garcia, Pedro Aviles and Lamberto Rocha; and Sweeny’s Noah Erbring, Jax McCarey, Gavin Massey, Enrique Nunez, Liam York and Will Bashaw.
Other honorable mention players included Needville’s Christian Moreno, Christian Nava, Jonathan Rojas, Agustin Salas, Hadi Jaber and Brandon Duarte; La Marque’s Frank Gonzalez, Kevin Posada, Bernando Sanchez, Olaf Dobrynski, Cedrick Johnson and Johnathan Chan; and Stafford’s Xavier Salmeron, Angel Robles, Solomon Aruya Peter and Jose Chaman.
Local players named to the academic all-district team included Brazosport’s Sammy Acuna, Jose Acuna, Edgar Canales, Cortez, Ramon Lerman, Miguel Martinez, Ever Melendez, Hugo Molina and Saldana; Columbia’s Bailey, Ayala, Gallardo and Reuben Bishop; Iowa Colony’s Oscar Medina; and Sweeny’s York, Nunez, Jaden Wick and Gonzales.
