FREEPORT — A fierce wind added to a couple of defensively dominated games Saturday at Hopper Field. Regardless, the result was the same in both contests as Columbia's boys and girls teams beat Brazosport by identical 1-0 scores in District 21-4A action on second-half goals.
The No. 15-ranked Lady ’Necks (5-0-0, 13-2-0) kept their stranglehold on the district with one game left in the first round. Columbia hosts Stafford on Monday before beginning the second half of district play next Saturday.
“In the first half, we knew that wind was not in our favor,” Lady ’Necks coach Caitlin Riley said. “We said we were going to play more offensively in the second half, and we got that one goal, which usually gets us going, but he (Brazosport coach Robert Nicoll) pulled back his defenders, and it made it hard for us to break through.
“He's got a great keeper. We had some great shots, but she was able to catch some of those.”
Last year’s district most valuable player, Kevin Garcia, came through again for the Roughnecks with a free kick shot that rifled past B’port goalkeeper Isaiah Lopez in the 68th minute.
The win elevated the ’Necks (3-2, 8-6-0) to third in the standings. Monday’s game against the Spartans will be a battle between the two third-place teams.
“That win puts us right back in the mix,” Roughnecks coach Mike Denbow said. “It was a huge win for us.”
Nicoll’s defense limited a physical Lady ’Neck offense that averaged 4.4 goals per game in the district, scoreless for the first 50 minutes of the game. A key was holding goal leaders Maddie Haas and Evie Jenkins in check.
Nicoll made adjustments, including having Daniela Gutierrez and Samantha Kaale man the back side of the defense. Nicoll was pleased with their performances.
“I thought we did a really good job on them, and they didn’t run loose too much,” Nicoll said. “Actually because of our midfield and our forwards pushing it down, that brought one of theirs (forwards) back, so she had to come back and defend more, which helped us as well.
“I thought we had a solid game, and across the board, everybody played well. I was happy with the result.”
A defense can only keep an offense such as Columbia’s at bay for so long when the ball was crossed to the center and touched by Jenkins and Kenzie Whipple before Hayley Broussard got a head on the ball and past Brazosport goalkeeper Lizet Jimenez in the 51st minute.
Jimenez put a solid performance together with nine saves, five coming after Broussard’s goal when the Lady ’Necks had the wind at their backs.
“She is top-notch. She keeps us in a lot of games,” Nicoll said. “I thought Brooklyn (Rhoades) had a good showing today, and Ari Rendon shut down a lot of stuff and kept a lot of things from happening.”
The Lady ’Necks defense isn’t bad, either.
A unit that has allowed four goals in district play recorded a fifth clean sheet on the season and the second straight in the district.
“Today was different because I had to make a couple of adjustments with Karmen (Hanzik) getting hit in the face and one of my defenders being sick, but we tried to do a bunch of board sessions and talk about what they needed to do defensively," Riley said. “So they have been listening and adapting to what we are trying to do, especially when you are playing in a formation with three defenders. They have to learn how to adjust to that.”
The Lady Exporters turn their attention to Sweeny on Monday. Nicoll is hopeful his team can stay in third in the standings when the second round of district begins next Saturday.
“We are going to throw everything but the kitchen sink at them. We’ve gotta get that game. That is going to be a pivotal game for us,” he said.
Denbow had a short-handed Saturday because of injury and sickness, especially to his starting goalkeeper Brage Seigerud. Instead, reserve keeper Ian Farrell Ayala, who was also dealing with a bout of illness, started in the goal, and the senior did not disappoint. Farrell Ayala finished with five saves, including the last coming on a free kick when he leaped up to secure the shot with a couple of Exporters around him.
“I don’t know what is going through the team right now, but we only had 17 guys here today, and there are 24 on the team,” Denbow said. “We told them before the game, ‘All of you believe in God, right? God likes to show what he can do when the chips are down.’ It was all God.
“My main keeper is sick, my other keeper is sick and another guy has a concussion, but all I can say is, thanks to the good Lord.”
The Exporters (3-1-1, 3-7-1) had plenty of chances to bury the ball in the back of the net, including four shots on goal against a stiff 20 mph wind. The team finished with seven on-goal shots on the day.
“We didn’t take advantage of them,” Brazosport coach Craig Moseley said. “You’d think at the varsity level they would know what offsides are, and obviously, we couldn’t figure that out. The standard of the team didn’t show up today. The guys had their chances, and they didn’t take advantage."
Garcia’s deciding goal came with 12:52 left on a free kick. Other than that, Lopez had a solid game in the goal with five saves.
The Exporters will look to remain in second place in the standings Monday when they take on the Bulldogs.
“The problem is, with our district, these Saturday-Monday games really don't give us time,” Moseley said. “We have to show up against Sweeny and then work on stuff after that game. You don’t get a chance to recover or work on things.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.