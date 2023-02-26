SWEENY — Throughout the history of the Battle of the San Bernard, crazy things have happened that have affected the outcomes of games.
Saturday’s District 21-4A contest at Bulldog Stadium was another moment added to the list when Columbia overcame a 3-1 second-half deficit by scoring three goals in the final 17:03 for a 4-3 victory over its arch rival.
“I have been doing this for a while now, and when something good happens, it’s infectious, and it gets into the whole team,” Columbia coach Mike Denbow said. “They start believing a little bit more, and good things keep building on each other.
Saturday’s game featured everything.
Officials issued warnings to fans of both teams, Sweeny goalkeeper Gavin Massey was issued a yellow card, then later advised against performing his sliding saves because it was hurting Columbia players and several physical plays resulted in players from both teams laying on the turf in pain.
“Every time Sweeny and Columbia play, especially when the game is in Sweeny, wild things happen,” Denbow said. “... That’s just the way it is between Columbia and Sweeny. There is always something extraordinary that happens."
Sweeny (1-5-2, 1-10-2) led 3-1 in the 53rd minute when Noah Erbing's shot got past an out-of-place Brage Seigerud. It was Sweeny's last major offensive push while Columbia turned on the heat in the final 23:32.
At the 17:03 mark of the second half, the Roughnecks (5-2-1, 10-6-1) pulled the score to within one when Massey came out of the goal to cut off Kevin Garcia, but the reigning district player of the year got his shot off before Massey could stop him.
Yahir Garcia served up the equalizer when he booted the ball from the top of the goal box over Massey’s head into the back of the net with 5:42 remaining in regulation.
Just under two minutes later, Kevin Garcia sent everyone in maroon and white home happy.
With 3:08 remaining, Andres Mata threw the ball into play, and the ball eventually bounced off Cade Thoe when Garcia possessed the ball with defenders behind him. The junior got the shot off from about 10 yards out from the left hash mark and past Massey for the go-ahead goal and hat trick.
After trailing 3-1, the ’Necks tallied eight shots and four on goal in the final 27:21.
“When we got down 3-1, we were down a little bit, and then one good thing happened and another. I thank God for all the little good things that happened,” Denbow said.
Columbia led 1-0 in the 13th minute when Garcia put the ball in the back of the net after Massey, looking to clear the ball away from the Roughneck, whiffed and took his momentum away from the ball, allowing Garcia to finish the play.
The Bulldogs got the equalizer when Jose Gonzalez’s free kick bounced about 10 yards in front of the goal and over Seigerud for the goal. Sweeny took the lead when a foul was called inside the goal box in the 36th minute, and Jaden Wick converted on the penalty kick for a 2-1 score.
After tying the game at 1, Sweeny’s defense limited Garcia. The ’Necks through balls were getting to the junior, but he was either offsides or covered well, not allowing him to pass the ball off to a teammate. However, the ’Necks broke through by taking advantage of Massey’s aggressiveness and executed key shots down the stretch.
“These two teams know each other so well; they play each other so hard that it makes for a wild game,” Denbow said.
Massey finished with seven saves, and Seigerud had four.
LADY ’NECKS 4, LADY DOGS 0
The Columbia Lady ’Necks program has experienced success for nine years thanks to how former Lady ’Neck and current Iowa Colony coach Brad Harrington built it.
First-year Columbia coach Caitlin Riley got her first taste of that sustained success Saturday when the Lady ’Necks scored three second-half goals to beat Sweeny 4-0 and clinch a playoff spot for the ninth consecutive season, excluding 2020.
For Riley, it will be her first trip to the playoffs as a head coach.
“They have accepted the changes I have made. There hasn’t been any pushback, and I know I do things differently than Coach Harrington, but I told them, ‘I am not here to be completely different or uproot your lives, but I do things a little differently. I know your potential, and I want to keep that going and get better,’” Riley said. “They have bought into that. It has been nice, they are a great group of girls and for me as a coach, it has been my sixth year as head coach and the first time in the playoffs, so it’s exciting.”
Columbia’s Amber Cardwell got the scoring going when she received a pass from Evie Jenkins and took the ball up the middle before shooting it toward the Sweeny goal about 20 yards out for a 1-0 lead in the 19th minute.
The Lady ’Necks (8-0, 16-2) had several chances to add to the score with five shots, four on goal, but Sweeny (2-6-1, 3-10-2) keeper Kamrynn Moore recorded four saves.
“We had a slow start, but I think that was battling the heat, but we told them at halftime to reset and keep pushing,” Riley said. “I told them to make sure they were sending controlled passes and make sure we were being more aggressive offensively.
Columbia punched through five minutes into the second half on a Melina Fox goal. The floodgates opened from there as the Lady ’Necks recorded eight shots, five on goal, in the final 28 minutes.
“I think once we got that goal, that made them click and realize what they needed to do,” Riley said.
In the 68th minute, Savannah Goolsby's corner kick found Hayley Broussard on the backside as the sophomore kicked the ball into the back of the net for a 3-0 lead. A foul in the goal box in the 75th minute led to Maddie Haas converting on the PK to make it 4-0.
Moore finished with eight saves, and Columbia keeper Lynzi Thompson collected four.
Monday will feature an epic District 21-4A showdown between Columbia and Needville, with the district title at stake. The Lady ’Necks defeated the Lady Jays, 2-1, Feb. 4 in Needville. A Lady ’Neck win Monday all but secures the title for Columbia with three games remaining.
“I think they remembered what our goal was and that they were going to have to work together. They had to play hard and give more than 100 percent throughout that game, and that is what we are going to have to do Monday,” Riley said. “Play our game and play even-headed, and I think we will be fine.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.