We finally wrapped up the District 26-4A boys basketball season about a week after the girls standings had a couple of crazy scenarios come down to the season’s final game.
With the dust settled and looking back at the regular season in both boys and girls basketball in District 26-4A play, one thing stood out to me the most about this district.
It was very competitive.
With the removal of Needville and the addition of Iowa Colony, the fight for the playoffs was more interesting between teams 2 through 5 than in previous seasons, and I think that competition not only creates more interest but gives these teams a chance to be better with more on the line late in the season.
The girls basketball standings in the final two weeks included five teams fighting for three playoff spots — Brazosport, Columbia, Iowa Colony, Stafford and Sweeny.
The Lady Exporters were still in the hunt until the season’s final two games and had a chance to play spoiler after that. Columbia was sitting in fifth before having a chance to move up as high as No. 2 and force a three-way tie going into the final game. Stafford had the best chance to finish No. 2 but could have dropped as far as the No. 4 spot.
All Sweeny had to do was win in its final three games, and Iowa Colony could have done the same, but losses to Brazosport and Stafford had the Lady Pioneers hoping for a Lady ’Neck loss in the final game of the season.
When all was said and done, the standings shook out with Bay City as the top seed, followed by Stafford, Sweeny and Iowa Colony. Columbia was No. 5, and Brazosport was sixth.
A new and young Iowa Colony team added to the area shook up the local Class 4A district in all of the major sports — most of them having Needville put in another district. In soccer, Bay City moved to District 22.
In addition, all of the Iowa Colony programs, except for boys basketball, have hovered around the district’s No. 3 to 5 spots.
In volleyball, Iowa Colony, Bay City and Sweeny were tied and needed to settle the final two playoff spots. As we saw in the boys basketball race last weekend, those two spots came down to a couple of play-in games, and while those games bring exhaustion for players and coaches, it does add competition and excitement to fans of the programs.
Sweeny and Bay City advanced to the playoffs at the end of the volleyball race.
In the District 26-4A boys basketball race, Iowa Colony being the No. 2 seed added a logjam for the No. 4 spot with three teams vying for one spot. The result disappointed players, coaches and fans of Bay City and Brazosport, but the addition of Iowa Colony and how the season played out opened the door for those two teams to have a chance for a playoff berth, regardless of their sub-.500 district records.
District 21-4A boys soccer is shaping to be another close race between Sweeny and Iowa Colony for the No. 4 spot. It will be interesting to see how the baseball and softball district races unfold over the next month or two.
Iowa Colony being in the same district as our Southern Brazoria County teams is a good thing, and as fans of the sports, we better enjoy it while the school is still in a 4A classification.
