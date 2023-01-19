The only thing Jake Basham and I have in common is our first names, but that was enough to break the ice between the Brazoswood senior wrestler and me during previous interviews.
After our latest talk for a feature I wrote on him last week, I have formed an opinion on Basham.
While I have not seen him wrestle since most of Brazoswood’s matches are played elsewhere, listening to Basham’s determination either from him or his coach, Curtis Roberts Jr., makes it hard not to pull for him.
Basham might not wrestle past his high school days after choosing the most physically grueling sport when he was suffering a back injury in a program. He also competes in a program that has to travel hours for matches when no one wants to venture to Southern Brazoria County on a school night, so it’s inspiring to see a student-athlete put everything on the line to accomplish goals important to him.
In a bigger picture, his determination is a microcosm of the culture instilled in the Brazoswood wrestling program, which has resulted in success on the mat and with a larger goal of having student-athletes succeed in life.
I’ve met plenty of teenagers who do not have the drive Basham has or a limit to how much they want to accomplish because they don’t see a future in their respective sport, but that is not the case for Basham.
“I missed a lot of mat time because I was in football, I had the back injury, so I was out a little bit, so it is hard,” Basham said in last week’s story about him getting 100 career wins. “Not many people get to achieve this goal, but hard work does really pay off.
“I’ve been working hard no matter what, even when I don’t feel like it some days, but I have a goal to get 100 wins, get the most wins in program history and go to state. Working hard is what got me here.”
Basham is not the only one who has shown the determination to strive for greatness.
Savea Cunningham has experienced disappointment in the past in her quest to reach the state tournament and shared her struggles with me in a story I wrote about the program’s focus on a positive mindset in July. She has turned that disappointment to fuel her in her final high school season.
All of this determination might be all for not, but it’s the risk these kids are more than willing to take.
Basham and Cunningham could put in all the hard work they want and fall short of making it to the state tournament. If they do get there, they could lose all of their matches like last season’s state qualifiers did.
Regardless, those two, among other B’wood wrestlers current and past, are willing to put their time, their body, and mental toughness on the line for what they deem is important to them to conclude their high school careers.
Roberts deserves a lot of credit for building a culture of working hard and seeing the fruits of their labor. However, it’s also credit to these wrestlers for not only buying into what Roberts has established in his years at Brazoswood but kudos to them for sticking with it and using it further themselves.
At the end of the day, as Roberts has told me on a few occasions this season, it’s not about wins and losses; it’s about building these kids into successful human beings after high school. Wrestlers like Basham are off to a great start, regardless of the outcomes on the mat. How can you not be a fan of a kid like that?
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.