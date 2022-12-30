Change can be difficult.
We are creatures of habit, and many of us thrive in an environment of normalcy, however, the 2022 year saw plenty of change in the local sports arena and, with it, brought instant success to local Brazoria County programs and individuals from the area.
Those changes included the UIL taking over a club sport and local graduates making life-altering decisions; change dominated the headlines and will put its stamp on its impact for years to come.
Changes at the top
This is a good place to start.
2022 saw several head coaching changes, which had a positive ripple effect.
Four volleyball programs entered the fall with new coaches, and each program made the playoffs.
Two of them made history.
The Columbia volleyball team was led by 2006 Columbia High School graduate Alyssa Laker, who guided a Lady ’Necks team to its first district championship in program history with a 12-0 district record — also a first in the program. She opened the lines of communication between coach and player and brought back pastime traditions like raising the victory flag following wins by the volleyball program.
Kevyn Trammell was also a first-year coach for the Lady Panthers and guided the team to its first regional appearance since 2011 and third trip overall.
Other head coaching changes that led to instant success included Darian Harris taking over the Sweeny softball program and ending her first season in Austin. Joe Dale Cary took a tall task at Brazoswood and met it head-on to break the program’s 10-year playoff drought. The Bulldogs reached the postseason in a decade under the watchful eye of Cal Varner in boys basketball.
You can also put Ricky Austin on that list.
The Brazoswood High School graduate took over the Brazosport Christian Eagles track and field team and guided them to a state title after finishing second the year before. He also grew the Eagles’ six-man football team to nearly two dozen players as the team advanced to the regional tournament in the fall.
Sweeny softball finishes as state runner-up
The Lady Dogs were one win away from capturing the school’s second state softball title with a runner-up finish in the UIL Class 4A state softball tournament. After three years as an assistant for the Lady Dogs, Harris, a West Columbia graduate, swept her alma mater twice during the regular season and beat the Lady ’Necks again in the regional championship series. The Lady Dogs also took down three top-10 state-ranked teams en route to the championship game against Liberty.
Angleton swimming competes at state
The Wildcats reached the podium in their fourth and final appearance at the UIL Class 5A Swimming and Diving Championships. Senior Abel Black won a bronze medal in the 100 backstroke in 50.72.
The 200 medley relay of Abel Black, Ryan Fojtik, Aaron Black and Coleton Coupland swam to a seventh-place time of 1:36.68.
In the 100 butterfly race for Aaron Black, he came in seventh overall in 51.44, and Angleton finished the day by placing in the 400 free relay with Abel Black, Fojtik, Luke Cook and Aaron Black in eighth place at 3:14.23.
UIL takes over water polo
After years of water polo being a Texas Swimming Coaches Interscholastic Association sport, the UIL sanctioned water polo in the fall, and Brazoswood benefitted from the change.
Behind three stellar seniors, a junior leading scorer and a freshman not afraid of the big moments, the Bucs went undefeated and claimed the school’s sixth state title in its history and first since 2011.
In the UIL’s inaugural Class 6A state water polo tournament, the Bucs beat Southlake Carroll, 16-14, in the semifinal game and a 19-10 win over Boerne Champion to claim the state title at the Josh Davis Natatorium in San Antonio.
After years of coming so close in the TISCA state tournament, seniors Anthony Sury, Sean Brown and Jayden Arana finally claimed that elusive title. Sury was fittingly named the state tournament MVP. Mason Potter was the Bucs’ constant force on offense, and freshman Michael Johnson made critical plays in the regional tournament to help get the team to San Antonio.
Not to be outdone, the Lady Bucs finished as state runners-up to Foster behind senior Sarah Gambrel and sophomore Mallory Kesler.
Brazoswood football breaks playoff drought
Cary took on a daunting task.
The former Hondo and Crandall head coach came to Brazoswood with one goal: “Burn the boats.” The saying meant one thing, burn the past and start anew, and that’s exactly what the Bucs did.
In a winner-take-all regular-season finale against Clear Lake, the Bucs came out fast with their uptempo offense and ran past the Falcons to clinch their first playoff berth in 10 years.
The 26 seniors led the Bucs to seven wins, the most in a single season since winning 10 games in 2009 under Dean DeAtley. The 448 points scored were the most in a single season since the 2009 squad put up 421.
Cary was the first coach in program history to make the playoffs in his first season with Brazoswood since LZ Bryan coached the first Brazoswood team in 1970.
Pearland Little League plays in World Series
A deep pitching staff and timely hitting paved the way for the Pearland 12U Little League All-Star team’s second-ever trip to the Little League World Series championship game.
Pearland, the Southwest Region champions, finished 3-2 in the Little League World Series and ended the season with a 17-2 overall record. The third-place finish in the nation and fifth in the world tied the team’s finish in 2015 — the last time a Pearland team advanced to the World Series and the fourth time overall.
The team consisted of Manuel Castillo Jr., Malachi Clark, Landon Karel, Shelton, Zurek, Jacolby Mayberry, Jackson Wolfe, Ford Hill, Ethan Richardson, Corey Kahn, Cooper Arbaugh, Cohen Hartman and Cummings. Rob Zurek and Andrew Solomon assisted head coach Aaron Cummings.
Angleton graduate wins national title
TaMerik Williams’ decision to move away from his home state after two disappointing years at Southern Methodist University paid off as a member of a Football Championship Subdivision powerhouse.
The Angleton graduate saw more time on the field as a running back for a deep North Dakota State University backfield. He ended his long-winded journey with a national championship back in his home state when the Bison beat Montana State in the FCS national championship game in Frisco.
Ward transfers to Pac-12 school
Another local graduate bet on himself and went halfway across the country to do it.
Columbia graduate Cam Ward announced his transfer from the University of Incarnate Word to Washington State University on the night of the FBS national championship game.
Ward, who lit the world on fire with the San Antonio school for two years, followed the only Division I football coach to offer him a scholarship in Eric Morris to a program entrenched in the late Mike Leach’s air-raid offense.
Ward, a quarterback of a Wing-T offense at Columbia, exited the transfer portal at Pullman as a four-star recruit and was named to several prestigious lists.
Ward finished the season with 3,231 passing yards, 21st in the nation, completing 320 of 497 passes for 23 touchdowns and nine interceptions. He led the Cougars to a 3-0 record to start the season, including an upset win against No. 19 Wisconsin at Camp Randall Stadium. The Cougars finished 7-6 and made a bowl game appearance.
Eagles races to title
After finishing second in the 2021 TAPPS 1A state track and field championships, the Eagles claimed gold in 2022 with 125 points. Ashton Alexander accounted for 28 points, and Hunter Simmons garnered a team-leading 35.
Simmons won three individual events and helped the 400-meter relay to a first-place finish. Simmons won the 110-meter hurdles in 15.79 seconds and the 300 hurdles in 44.37. He leaped 6 feet in the high jump to take gold. Alexander won the long jump at 19 feet, 9.75 inches and placed third in the triple jump at 39 feet, 7.25 inches.
Other finishers included Elijah Burris, a champion in the triple jump at 43-1.25, and Ethan Nelson with a second-place time of 45.31 in the 300 hurdles. Alexander placed fifth in the 200-meter dash (24.62.)
The 800 relay team of Nelson, Judah Newby, Burris and Alexander placed third in 1:37.38; third, Isaiah Newby, 300 hurdles, 47.67; fourth, Newby, triple jump, 39.05.25; fifth, Norrell, 800 meters, 2:08.01; 1,600-meter relay, Luke Coburn, Seth Henderson, Noah Norrell, Judah Newby, 4:00.25; and sixth, Burris, 100 meters, 11.73.
Warriors win 2A state title
Another team who came close to a championship the season before got the job done in 2022.
Angleton Christian won the Texas Christian Athletic League 2A State Basketball tournament following a 39-26 victory against Port Arthur Lighthouse.
After a slow start to the game, the Warriors outscored Port Arthur 37-14 in the next four quarters to claim the crown.
Jacob Soria and Carter Smith earned all-tournament nods, and Kelton Fuqua was voted the MVP of the tournament.
Honorable mentions
Brown makes history: Brazosport Christian’s Emily Brown became the first student-athlete to swim for the school and put her first year to good use. The Brazoswood High School transfer finished with a personal best time of 1:05, the third-fastest among all TAPPS 1A swimmers.
Gibson lifts gold medal: Columbia’s Reagan Gibson led all lifters in the Division II Super Heavyweight class by raising a career-high 1,810 total pounds in the Texas High School Powerlifting Association State Championship.
Gibson’s breakdown included a 765-pound squat, bench-pressing 445 pounds and a deadlift of 600. He broke his personal best in the squat by 90 pounds and exceeded his bench press by 10 pounds.
Sweeny’s Asiana Stewart also earned a medal, placing fifth in her 259-pound category at the Texas High School Women’s Powerlifting Association’s Class 4A small school state meet.
Brazoswood grapplers wrestle at state: The Brazoswood wrestling program saw three athletes advance to the UIL Class 6A State Wrestling Championship meet Arianna Bardsley, Jacob-Paul Shank and Trevor Dyson. Shank became another state qualifier at 220 pounds, a tradition at that weight class that includes Derek Cole and Jose Marcelo Acosta-Ruiz. Dyson exceeded expectations, finishing district runner-up at 285 pounds, and placed fourth at regional to advance to state. Bardsley, the 95-pound grappler, became a two-time state qualifier.
Inducting greatness: Several former athletes and coaches were inducted into the Prairie View Interscholastic Coaches Association Hall of Honor Hall of Fame. Those names included Felix Phillips, Charles Edward Hill, Anna Mae Goode-Jones, Percy Walker, Leroy Donley Sr., Melba Joyce Lee Hosey, Charlie Hawkins and Margaret Robbins Gee.
Schill wins world championship: The Columbia High School senior earned World Champion Novice Bareback Rider at the 2022 Junior World Finals in Las Vegas.
Schill, 18, won the world champion title, a check, new rigging and a buckle for his efforts.
8-year-old medals at nationals: Laker Jackson swimmer Tynslee Taylor medaled in five of her nine events at the State Games of America Long Course Swim meet at Wellmark YMCA in Des Moines, Iowa.
She placed fourth in the 25-yard butterfly in 19.39; eighth, 25-yard breaststroke, 27.62; second, 100-yard freestyle relay, 1:22.57; first in 200 IM, 4:12.27; sixth, 50-meter freestyle, 50.20; fourth, 100-meter freestyle, 1:58.85; second, 10U 200-meter freestyle relay, 2:43.75; second, 50-meter butterfly, 50.60; and third, 50-meter breaststroke, 1:03.82.
