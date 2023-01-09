The transfer portal in collegiate athletics has been a resourceful tool since its implementation in 2018 and more so in the last year when new regulations allowed student-athletes to transfer to a new school without having to sit out for a year as part of a one-time transfer deal.
While there is no debate about whether the transfer portal is here to stay, the debate is whether it is suitable for collegiate sports, namely college football, where the transfer portal gains the most news.
The portal is good for college football. It can give teams who struggle to traditionally recruit four- and five-star talent the opportunity to poke their heads into the portal to fill an immediate need for their team, it can give a player an opportunity for a second lease on life for their college football careers, and it makes college football more interesting for fans — a major appeasement for the NCAA.
Especially when you look at local student-athletes we have covered, the transfer portal has given them a new opportunity on and off the field.
The portal also left its mark in Monday’s FBS national championship game.
“We wouldn’t be where we are had we not added (transfers),” TCU coach Sonny Dykes told the Houston Chronicle for a story in December. “It’s a way to fix your program quickly.”
While the bulk of TCU’s talent was on the roster when Dykes took over the program this season, 15 players left, including running back Zach Evans, who turned in a successful fall in his first season with Ole Miss.
An expert from USA Today’s Dan Wolken explains the portal’s impact on the Horned Frogs en route to the national championship game.
“There’s no way to know what kind of team TCU would have had this year if the NCAA’s old restrictions on transfers were still in place, requiring players to sit out a year before becoming eligible again,” Wolken wrote. “Most likely, the Horned Frogs would have still had several players leave but would have had a far more difficult time replacing them with immediate contributors. In the old way of roster building, first-year coaches had little choice but to fill holes with junior college longshots and freshmen, hoping they developed into good players two years down the road.
“But Dykes had a different option. For every player that left via the transfer portal, there was an opportunity for another to take their place. … Though some of the 13 transfers have barely played, the bottom line is that Dykes had an opportunity to quickly regenerate a significant portion of the roster at a point when the old rules made it extremely difficult to do so.”
Locally, the portal carved a new path for Angleton graduate Ta’Merik Williams and Columbia graduate Cam Ward.
Williams was receiving little playing time at SMU. He took a gamble on himself by heading north to FCS powerhouse North Dakota State University — who played in the FCS national championship game Sunday for the second straight season.
Ward enjoyed two successful seasons at FCS school Incarnate Word before hopping into the portal following his second season and ending up at Washington State, where he helped guide the Cougars to a bowl appearance. The portal allowed both players to continue their football careers somewhere they believed they could thrive and eventually take them to the next level.
With the portal and the NIL established, the NCAA is benefitting players. The NCAA draws billions of dollars from student-athletes, and fans tune in, criticize and overanalyze these young adults — allowing student-athletes to better themselves using tools such as the transfer portal should be a no-brainer.
In addition to the NCAA being more player-friendly, allowing players to sit out during bowl games as they turn their attention to the NFL opens doors for other players.
As he prepared for the upcoming NFL Draft, Notre Dame tight end Michael Mayer skipped the Fighting Irish’s Gator Bowl game against South Carolina on Dec. 30. His absence opened the door for freshman Mitchell Evans, who caught three passes for 39 yards and a touchdown in Notre Dame’s 45-38 win over the Gamecocks. Evans had not caught a pass all season and played sparingly leading up to the bowl game.
While the portal can hurt a team’s bowl game chances, as columnist Jim Moore suggested in his op-ed for the Kitsap Sun referring to Washington State’s 29-6 loss to Fresno State in the LA Bowl, the bottom line is players have the right to choose what the best course of action is for them.
Cougars linebacker Daiyan Henley opted out of the game, and receivers De’Zhaun Stribling and Donovan Ollie entered the portal before the bowl. While I agree with Moore in suggesting players not be allowed to transfer until after the season, he gravely missed the point that maybe there is more to a player’s decision to enter the portal than who they play with or for on the football field.
The transfer portal only works out for some and is undoubtedly a gamble a player is taking. Five in 10 players are finding a new school to play, and 41 percent of transfer hopefuls have yet to find a new school, are still looking, transferred to a non-NCAA school or left their sport, according to information compiled by si.com.
However, I stand by my point that tools such as the transfer portal can help even the playing field for teams who struggle to land four- and five-star recruits, and the portal is a small piece to a bigger and more important picture that it gives control back to the players — the student-athletes who risk everything for our and the NCAA’s entertainment.
