CLUTE — Confidence is a big component to playing soccer for Brazoswood’s Layla Mireles, and she plans to bring that confidence with her to college.
The Lady Buc defender signed her national letter of intent this month to continue her soccer career at Austin College.
“I chose Austin College because of their great coaching staff,” the senior said. “On my first visit, coach (Kevin) Gregory and (Jaya) Wilson made me feel as if I was at home. They also took the time to really get to know me personally and also introduced me to the current players.”
Mireles also chose Austin College for its master’s degree program, which she plans to enroll in and study elementary education, she said.
“They also have very nice athletic facilities with both clean turf and grass fields,” she said.
Mireles was also in contact with Texas A&M-Texarkana, Blinn College, Navarro College and LeTourneau University.
At Austin College, Mireles will play the center back position and keep the No. 21 she has worn through her years on varsity for the Lady Bucs.
In her senior year, Mireles started every game and scored three goals on defense. The Lady Bucs finished fifth in the District 24-6A standings.
Mireles has been a central figure to the Lady Bucs program since she was a freshman, and the program’s success in her early years helped build her confidence. Her first varsity season was on the team that won the District 23-6A title and she was named an honorable mention defender. Mireles earned honorable mention accolades as a member of the 2021 team that advanced to the regional tournament.
“I’ve learned that no matter the outcome of a practice or game,” she said. “If you are confident in yourself as a person and player, your opportunities are endless.”
