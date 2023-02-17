ANGLETON — Angleton’s Luke Cook is hopeful his experience last year in the state swim meet will bode well for him.
The sophomore will be making his second trip, beginning today, to the UIL Class 5A State Swim & Dive meet at the Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center at the University of Texas at Austin.
Preliminaries begin at 5:30 p.m. today, and the finals are at 4 p.m. Saturday.
He made it to state as a member of the 400-yard freestyle relay team his freshman year, finishing in eighth place, but this will be his first trip to Austin as an individual.
“I learned to relax more and focus on having fun,” he said. “If I’m having fun, I can be relaxed and be able to swim fast.”
Cook won the 500-yard freestyle at 4:42.44 two weeks ago at the Class 5A-Region 5 meet. He also placed runner-up in the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 1:44.15 — beating his seeded time by 1.04.
“It was my goal this year because it was cool to be on a relay last year, but I wanted to go as an individual because it means something more to me,” he said. “I did it by myself, and I didn’t have to rely on anybody.”
Cook’s goal is to break the school record in the 500 freestyle, held by Carter Wallace in 4:38.49 set in 2013. Cook is also not far from matching Aaron Black’s school record of 1:41.82 in the 200 freestyle set in 2020.
“There is also a national cut I am going for, and I am pretty close to both of those,” Cook said. “So I am going to try to get that in this meet because it is a pretty fast meet.”
Cook is seeded fifth in his prelim in the 200 freestyle and 13th among the 24 swimmers in the event. Lubbock’s Jones Lambert leads the field in 1:38.25.
In the 500, Cook is seeded third in his prelim and ninth overall. Lambert also led the event in 4:29.81, and the national record of 4:12.87 was set in 2016 by Grant Shoults of Ranch Santa Margarita Catholic in California.
“I have worked on not getting out too fast and surviving the whole race, but also making sure I go out fast enough and not focus on other people,” Cook said.
Swimming is Cook’s only high school sport. He has been swimming for nine years, he said, and in the offseason, Cook works four hours in the pool and an hour of weights six days a week, he said. All that work has given him a chance to win a state medal and break school records.
“I just like racing, honestly,” he said. “When you put in the work, you’re gonna win. It’s just fun. If you’re mad, you can come in here and practice and let it loose.”
