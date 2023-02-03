ANGLETON — The Angleton swim program might be under the direction of a new coach, but the talent level remains the same.
First-year coach Ginger LaRaia fields 16 swimmers, including a handful of freshmen, in 29 events to the Class 5A-Region 5 meet beginning today at the Don Cook Natatorium in Sugar Land. They will look to qualify for the UIL Swim & Dive State meet on Feb. 17 and 18 at the Josh Davis Natatorium & Bill Walker Pool in San Antonio.
The top eight swimmers from each event in the preliminaries will advance to the finals Saturday. The top two swimmers in the finals will automatically advance to the state meet. The next eight swimmers in the preliminaries will swim consolation Saturday.
“Angleton got put into a different district this year, which was tougher than last year,” LaRaia said. “So you went into the unknown, but we will know what we are going up against next year. They have worked hard, and I have seen leaps and bounds from the freshmen who came from junior high, where it is a different ball game.”
Sophomore Luke Cook leads Angleton as he looks to qualify for state for the second time in as many seasons. He made it to state as a member of the 400-freestyle relay team last season and finished in eighth place. He was also a regional finalist in the 500-yard freestyle, placing sixth.
This season, Cook is listed third in the 200 freestyle in 1:48.52 after last week’s District 18-5A meet, and he enters today second in the 500 free in 4:55.63. He finished the 2022 regional meet in 5:54.71.
He was also on the 200-yard medley and 400-yard freestyle teams that advanced to state, and each team dropped at least three seconds in both events.
“Coming in, I know he is ready, and he wants it,” LaRaia said. “I think he will do well. He has improved in both races. He swims faster in the USA club meets; you can’t use those times in high school, but he knows he can go faster.”
Another sophomore, Ean Arbogast, is in a position to make noise at regional. He is seeded fourth in the 100-yard freestyle in 49.21 and is a half-second from the No. 2 swimmer. He is also listed 10th in the 50 freestyle in 22.64.
“He is going in at a good spot for the boys,” LaRaia said.
Other Wildcats who have a chance to reach the finals Saturday are Greyson Bell, seventh, 200 individual medley, 2:14.67; Jackson George, ninth, 200 IM, 2:18.01; Jackson Remmers, 10th, 100 butterfly, 1:00.90; Brock Rieck, 10th, backstroke, 1:01.84; and Connor Lindsey, ninth, 100 breaststroke, 1:07.84.
Also set to compete for the Wildcats are Remmers, 12th, 200 IM, 2:20.38; Lindsey, 11th, 100 butterfly, 1:01.72; George, 11th, backstroke, 1:02.10; and Bell, 12th, breaststroke, 1:09.99.
LaRaia has a few promising Ladycats listed, highlighted by freshman Emma Marroquin, who is seeded sixth in both the 200 free in 2:10.72 and the 100 free in 59.06.
Brooklyn Foote is another freshman who enjoyed a successful district meet. She is listed ninth in the 100 butterfly in 1:12.62 and ninth in the 500 free in 6:14.47.
“I have seen a lot of improvement out of all of the kiddos,” LaRaia said. “My freshman group is doing well. Freshman year is tough. There are all these changes academically and swimming, but they have all worked hard, it is paying off and I am proud of them.”
Those two are anchored by seniors Emily Green and Elena Buckley.
Green enters the 50 free seeded ninth in 27.16 and fifth in the backstroke in 1:05.42, while Buckley is 10th in the breaststroke in 1:17.80 and 13th in the 100 free in 1:03.67.
Other Ladycat swimmers include Rosalynn Lunt, 12th, 200 freestyle, 2:32.03; Anabella Steddum, 12th, 200 individual medley, 2:40.18; and Sophia Damian, 13th, butterfly, 1:19.69.
Angleton also has the Wildcat 200 medley relay, sixth, 1:48.17; Ladycat 200 freestyle relay, fifth, 1:55.94; Wildcat 200 freestyle relay, seventh, 1:37.78; Ladycat 400 freestyle relay, fourth, 4:13.22; and Wildcat 400 freestyle relay, fifth, 3:24.66.
