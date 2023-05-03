Brazoswood senior tennis player Chris Copeland, center, made it official Tuesday morning that he will continue his athletic career at the Milwaukee School of Engineering. Accompanying him, from left, are Brazoswood assistant tennis coach Kerry Kiehl, father Chris Copeland, mother Kim Copeland and Brazoswood head tennis coach James Weaver.
CLUTE — One of the Brazoswood tennis program’s finest players is taking his talents to the north.
Four-year letterman Chris Copeland made it official Tuesday morning that he will continue his tennis career with the Milwaukee School of Engineering.
Copeland was also looking into a couple of schools in Michigan, but the MSOE was the best fit.
“I was looking for a school with a good engineering program and Division III tennis because that was realistic for me,” Copeland said. “… And their tennis program looks like a good fit for me.”
Copeland put together a nice high school career, including earning all-district honorable mention accolades as a freshman and finished his career placing third in the District 24-6A tournament.
Tennis has always been a part of Copeland’s life, and he has competed in United States Tennis Association tournaments since seventh grade.
Athletically, the Raiders won the Northern Atlantic Collegiate Conference on Sunday under head coach Ruth McGuire. The team finished 6-1 in NACC play.
The team will play the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater in the NCAA men’s tennis tournament.
Aside from tennis, Copeland chose the downtown Milwaukee school because it is ranked 10th in the nation for its mechanical engineering undergraduate programs, which he will study in college.
The fact Copeland received a $100,000 merit scholarship from the university sweetens the pot.
Besides academics and tennis, Copeland is involved in the youth group at First Methodist Church in Lake Jackson. He is the youth council leader and directs devotionals and activities on Sunday evenings.
He has also given his time to the community.
Under a program called U.M. Army, Copeland has attended four-week mission trips each summer across Texas to provide maintenance needs for low-income, elderly and disabled homeowners who are physically or financially unable to make needed repairs themselves, according to the organization’s website. Copeland also took a mission trip to a children’s home in India in 2020.
“It’s fulfilling for me to serve my community and serve God,” he said.
